Theatre review: Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, Menier Chocolate Factory

Laugh-out-loud fun in this divinely camp panto-esque production.
20 Mar 2025 0:10
Dr Diana Carroll
Two men, one in glasses shirt, brown waistcoat and trousers, clutching a briefcase in front of him, is bending backwards, while another in black lacy vest and leather trousers leans over him suggestively. Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Theatre

Charlie Stemp and James Daly in ‘Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors’. Photo: Matt Crockett.

The Menier Chocolate Factory should have a big hit on its hands with this new production that won plaudits in its successful off-Broadway season. Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors is just outrageously silly, campy fun in the great tradition of pantomime and drag with definite echoes of Benny Hill and Monty Python. It seems surprising that co-writers Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen are Americans (they’re both New Yorkers) when the humour seems so very English. “Welcome to Whitby” indeed!

Canadian actor James Daly starred in that New York production and absolutely shines here as Count Dracula, “rich, good-looking and immortal”. His opening appearance, standing in the doorway in Frank-N-Furter style black lace, sets the tone for a seriously sexy and very camp performance. This is by no means a serious telling of Bram Stoker’s classic horror story – and, yes, there’s an obvious clue in the title. It’s a panto-style romp with lots of clever effects. The other four actors all play multiple roles, swapping in and out of character (and costume) with amazing dexterity. Dianne Pilkington, playing Dr Westfield and Renfield (and a couple of minor roles) gets a special gong for the speediest (and most hilarious) character switches of the night.

Greenberg and Rosen have created a silly spoof that pays homage to the classic vampire tale and the great tradition of B-grade horror movies. Greenberg also directs the production and that level of passion and immersion in the text shines through. Every detail is considered and little touches abound that give the production its own style and sense of fun.

a man with a grey beard, big yellow dress and long red wig, a man in a black cape and a woman in a red suit on stage in period costume, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors
Sebastien Torkia, James Daly and Dianne Pilkington in ‘Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors’. Photo: Matt Crockett.

The storyline is centred on timid real estate agent Jonathan Harker, charmingly played by Charlie Stemp, and his beautiful fiancée Lucy, the very engaging Safeena Ladha. They come under Count Dracula’s spell when Harker is employed to sell the Count’s properties, just as Brad and Janet fall into the clutches of Frank-N-Furter when their car breaks down in the rain. Sebastien Torkia rounds out the cast as Lucy’s sister Mina, in a mass of red ringlets, Dr Jean Van Helsing and more.

Read: Don’t miss in March – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

The action on stage moves at a relentless pace urged ever forward by some excellent physical comedy and brilliant use of the set and props. And while it is all very camp, it portrays its queerness and gender-bending in the tradition of panto or opera – it’s just silly and fun and doesn’t try to be earnest or political. Dracula and co are having a ball, not making a point, and that’s a refreshing change.

It really is an absolute delight to see something that’s so unashamedly laugh-out-loud funny. The double standing ovation at this performance was indeed well-deserved. Book a ticket now and enjoy!

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen
Director: Gordon Greenberg
Set Designer: Tijana Bjelajac
Costumer Designer: Tristan Raines
Lighting Designer: Ben Cracknell
Sound Designer: Yvonne Gilbert
Original Music and US Sound Designer: Victoria Deiorio
Hair, Wigs and Make-Up Designer: Betty Marini
Performers: James Daly, Safeena Ladha, Dianne Pilkington, Charlie Stemp, Sebastien Torkia

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors is at the Menier Chocolate Factory, 4 O’Meara Street
London SE1 to 3 May 2025.

Dr Diana Carroll

Dr Diana Carroll is a writer, speaker, and reviewer currently based in London. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Woman's Day and B&T. Writing about the arts is one of her great passions.

