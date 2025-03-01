Don’t miss in March – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

The Korean Cultural Centre is home to this fascinating exhibition that delves into the heart and soul of Korean literature, showcasing both its enduring classics and its dynamic contemporary scene. The exhibition illuminates the broader contours of each generation of writers, highlighting aspects of the society, culture, ideologies and daily life. Arranged in thematic sections, the final room is dedicated to Han Kang, the first Korean writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. There is some really moving poetry on display here. Be sure to see the video of Yoon Dong-ju’s One Night I Could Count The Stars – it’s so beautiful!

Korean Cultural Centre, 1-3 Strand, London (entrance on Northumberland Avenue) to 21 March 2025.

Korean Literary Treasures. Installation view. Photo: Supplied.

Fans of contemporary dance will be flocking to Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels. This is a festival designed to push the boundaries of the art form and keep you on the edge of your seat (and on your toes!). The festival revisits some classic pieces while also showcasing radical new works. Plus there’s a busy program of dance workshops. Spanning multiple venues in London, Sadler’s Wells hosts nine national and international companies over an intense two weeks of dance. This includes some performances at its brand new venue Sadler’s Wells East, part of the East Bank cultural precinct in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Various venues, 12-18 March 2025

The fabulous Saatchi Gallery just off Sloane Square turns 40 this year and is rightly celebrating its leading role in the contemporary art world. This sumptuous new exhibition Flowers: Flora in Contemporary Art and Culture reveals just how deeply flowers have inspired artists, writers and creatives. There are over 500 works on display spanning fashion, film, art and design including large-scale installations, original art, photography, fashion, archival objects and graphic design. All the big names are here including Damien Hirst, Pedro Almodóvar, Vivienne Westwood and Michael Craig-Martin. Prepare to be enchanted by La Fleur Morte, a fabulous room-sized installation by Rebecca Louise Law that is made from over 100,000 dried flowers. Just dazzling!

Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, Chelsea, to 5 May 2025.

The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, is back in London this month, marking over a decade of pioneering efforts in democratising the art world by connecting emerging and independent artists with art buyers globally. The Other Art Fair was born in London and this is its largest edition to date with 175 game-changing artists showing their original yet affordable artworks. There are also immersive installations, performances, workshops, music and DJs, and (of course…) a fully stocked bar. You’ll find The Other Art Fair at The Truman Brewery in East London’s alternative arts and media quarter. The area is home to a hive of creative businesses and the historic Brick Lane Market, so plan to take a stroll around the area while you’re there.

The Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London, 6-9 March 2025.

Sprüth Magers London is presenting The Question, an exhibition by the important US conceptual artist Joseph Kosuth who is celebrating his 80th birthday this year; Kosuth was at the Gallery for the opening. The Question celebrates his profound contribution to conceptual art from the 1960s to today. Kosuth’s practice underscores his belief that art is not merely a reflection of the world, but a dynamic, ongoing exploration of meaning itself. At the core of his work lies the radical belief that the language of art is philosophy made manifest. He says that art can destabilise the boundaries between thought and material. Many of these works have never been seen in the UK, but you’ll know them from your art theory books. Be sure to see the seminal piece ‘Self-Described Twice [Pink]’ (1966) that positions the sentence as the subject.

Sprüth Magers Gallery, 7A Grafton Street, London, to 15 March 2025.

Lisson Gallery in Bell Street is showing new works by Ai Weiwei. Acclaimed for his social and political commentary, his works here offer a provocative exploration of contemporary issues with a strong lens of historical and artistic references. Each piece in the show articulates a dialogue between past and present, revealing Ai Weiwei’s relentless inquiry into the complexities of identity, politics and cultural heritage. The centrepiece is a striking installation entitled F.U.C.K. that uses buttons placed on four World War II military stretchers. The buttons were collected over many years and more than 9000 varieties are included.

Lisson Gallery, 27 Bell Street, London, to 15 March 2025.

Walking Between Two Worlds is a series of new paintings by First Nations Australian artist, poet and human rights activist Johnathon World Peace Bush. The works draw on Bush’s background as an Indigenous Tiwi Islander living in a remote community of just 500 people and yet are deeply immersed in contemporary culture. From his first solo show in 2022 at the Melbourne Art Fair, Bush has gone on to feature in numerous national and international group and solo shows including the Armory Show in New York. This is his first UK exhibition and well worth a look at Frieze No.9 Cork Street.

Frieze No.9 Cork Street, London, to 16 March 2025

Jonathan World Peace Bush ‘King of all Kings’. Image: Supplied.

London’s biggest celebration of queer film is on at BFI Southbank for its 39th iteration. This fabulous springtime celebration of all things LGBTIQA+ includes opening and closing night galas, a busy program of talks and workshops, along with parties and special events. Don’t miss the Big Gay Film Quiz on 26 March. Quizmaster Malcolm Blyth says this year’s questions will be “bigger, gayer, filmier and quizzier than ever before”. And there’s even an Eastenders special event, Queering the Square, that celebrates the first gay kiss on UK TV – yes folks, it was Barry and Colin having a pash in 1987.

BFI Flare at Southbank, 19-30 March 2025

There’s something for everyone at the Affordable Art Fair – Spring Edition on this month in the heart of London’s beautiful Battersea Park. Find your perfect piece from over 110 galleries showing thousands of original contemporary artworks, all priced from £100 to £10,000. With galleries from 18 countries including the UK, Spain, Austria, China and Peru, there’s a whole world of art to be discovered. Highlights include a striking installation by London-based artist Margaux Carpentier and a display of leading contemporary female artists for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Evolution London, Battersea Park, 12-16 March 2025

Head to Olympia London to find out what’s happening in the world of books and publishing. The London Book Fair is where the global publishing community meets to develop relationships, gain insights and define the future of creative content. With over 1000 exhibitors and more than 100 seminars, talks and presentations, you’ll need a three-day ticket to see it all. There is also a Writers’ Summit being held the day before at the nearby Novotel West. Suitable for writers at any stage of their career, the Summit includes advice from agents, publishers and authors with a range of workshops, networking opportunities, and inspiring discussions.

Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, West Kensington, 11-13 March 2025.

Martin Shaw in ‘A Man For All Seasons’. Image: Supplied.

Faces on stage

There’s always an opportunity to see a famous face from film and television live on stage in London. This month you can see Succession‘s Brian Cox in The Score at Theatre Royal Haymarket; Rami Malek and Indira Varma in Oedipus at The Old Vic; Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan in Unicorn at the Garrick Theatre; Brie Larson in Elektra at the Duke of York’s Theatre; Nigel Havers will be Talking B*ll*cks for one night only at the Gillian Lynne Theatre as part of a national tour; Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke star in Thomas Ostermeier’s new production of Chekhov’s The Seagull at the Barbican; and Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie are in Anna Mackmin’s Backstroke at the Donmar Warehouse. Further afield, George Gently’s alter-ego Martin Shaw is Sir Thomas More in A Man for all Seasons at Richmond Theatre; and Anton Lesser brings the Ghost to life in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new production of Hamlet at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

