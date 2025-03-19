Musical review: The Rocky Horror Show, Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

The Rocky Horror Show has evolved into a timeless and unstoppable cult sensation, captivating audiences around the world since its debut in 1973. Richard O’Brien’s cheeky homage to B-movie sci-fi and horror blends playfulness, absurd humour, and an embrace of gender fluidity and sexual liberation. While the show’s subversive edge has softened somewhat in today’s more inclusive queer discourse, Rocky Horror still delivers a riotous celebration of joy, self-expression and mayhem.

Straight-laced sweethearts Brad and Janet, stranded with a flat tyre, stumble upon a mysterious castle where they fall under the spell of the flamboyant Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist from Transsexual, Transylvania. What follows is a bizarre, sexually-charged descent into hedonism as Frank unveils his latest creation – Rocky, a sculpted, muscle-bound man designed purely for pleasure.

The first act zips along, packed with iconic songs like ‘Time Warp’ and ‘Sweet Transvestite’, keeping the audience’s energy high. The second half, however, inevitably loses some momentum. With fewer show-stopping numbers to sustain the pace, it’s up to the cast and audience interaction to keep things lively. Thankfully, both delivered flawlessly during this Birmingham opening night.

With a role as legendary as Frank-N-Furter, every actor brings a unique spin. Over the decades, Franks have been seductive, menacing, playful and everything in between. Adam Strong stays true to Tim Curry’s original portrayal, perfectly mimicking each idiosyncratic pout and eyebrow raise. From his first entrance – strutting onstage in his corset and heels – to his final curtain call, Strong has the audience totally captivated. Perhaps the best illustration of his commanding presence comes during his melancholic rendition of ‘I’m Going Home’ – a poignant moment of vulnerability amid the riotous fun.

Strong’s portrayal offers a refreshing departure from the tradition of casting straight, cisgender men as Frank-N-Furter. While the show has long served as an introduction to gender fluidity for mainstream audiences, modern conversations about queer representation raise the question of why this role is so rarely given to queer, non-binary or trans performers.

Frank-N-Furter is a larger-than-life symbol of sexual liberation, yet in many productions, the role is played with a wink rather than an authentic embodiment of the character’s fluidity. Strong brings an undeniable raw sexual magnetism, confidently inhabiting the character without resorting to the usual wink-and-nod approach. In select venues, Jason Donovan will share the role with Strong. Donovan’s portrayal is beloved by Rocky Horror fans, as he returns for his fourth tour of the show.

This current tour of The Rocky Horror Show is spoiled for star performances. Jackie Clune shines as The Narrator, infusing the role with wit and charm. Rather than adopting the dry, sardonic tone of the film’s Narrator, Clune’s approach is joyful, personable and appropriately authoritative.

The enduring magic of The Rocky Horror Show lies in its audience participation.

Fans arrive in elaborate costumes, armed with props and well-rehearsed callouts, ready to interact with the performers. The show thrives on this electric connection, where breaking the fourth wall isn’t just encouraged – it’s essential. The balance between audience participation and theatrical performance is delicate, and it’s a balance that largely falls on the Narrator to maintain. Clune expertly navigates this challenge. Her quick-witted jokes are fresh, topical and unpredictable.

Job Greuter offers a fresh take on Riff Raff. While it’s challenging to bring a new interpretation to a role in a 52-year-old show, Greuter’s decision to play the character with a pantomime edge – rather than O’Brien’s original sinister comportment – was met with plenty of laughs and appreciation from the audience.

As Brad and Janet, Connor Carson and Lauren Chia are vocally strong throughout the performance, their chemistry and talent creating a perfectly complementary dynamic between the two. Rarely do you get the pleasure of seeing such a talented, well-matched leading couple.

The band are simply brilliant – up on stage, in full force, driving the show forward with fervour and precision. Their live presence adds an electrifying edge, seamlessly blending into the chaos while bringing the score to life.

The core of Hugh Durrant’s set remains as it was when it first graced the Rocky Horror stage 10 years ago. New additions successfully enhance the audience experience, giving it a far more immersive feel compared to earlier stripped-back touring sets. However, with a story as drenched in camp excess as this, the set sometimes feels less visually dazzling than the material may suggest. The lighting design is understated at first, but truly comes into its own during the second half, with vibrant neon hues and sharp transitions heightening the surreal atmosphere of the show.

The audience’s response was nothing short of a spectacle in itself. From the very first note of the overture, the crowd was completely enveloped in the energy of the show. Fans knew every line, every move and every prop trick – cheering, shouting and clapping in perfect synchrony with the cast. A theatre-wide standing ovation was followed by one last ‘Time Warp’.

The Rocky Horror Show may have lost the shock factor that once defined it, but it remains a piece of cultural history. It continues to be a space of empowerment for queer individuals, a sanctuary for those who find freedom and expression in its camp, chaos and celebration of the unconventional.

While the subversive force it once was may have softened, Rocky Horror’s magic is far from gone. It is a jubilant celebration of identity, self-expression and love. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a Rocky virgin, experiencing the show live is something truly special – and it’s a ride worth taking again and again.

The Rocky Horror Show by Richard O’Brien

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Director: Christopher Luscombe

Set Designer: Hugh Durrant

Costume Designer: Sue Blane

Choreographer: Nathan M Wright

Lighting Director: Nick Richings

Sound Designer: Gareth Owen

Musical Arrangements: Richard Hartley

Musical Supervisor: Greg Arrowsmith

Cast: Adam Strong, Jackie Clune, Connor Carson, Lauren Chia, Edward Bullingham, Job Greuter, Natasha Hoeberigs, Morgan Jackson, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, Erica Wild, Alex Hetherington, Stacey Monahan

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed at The Alexandra until 22 March 2025 before touring nationally.