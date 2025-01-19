News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Music review: Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Barbican Centre

A flamboyant and boisterous performance of Mahler’s Symphony No 3.
19 Jan 2025 4:54
Dr Diana Carroll
French mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa sung with beautiful pitch and gentle emotionality in her appearance as soloist with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela. The photograph shows a slender, pale-skinned woman with shoulder length black hair and wearing a black dress that reveals her left shoulder. She stands to sing, surrounded by seated members of the orchestra.

Performing Arts

French mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa sung with beautiful pitch and gentle emotionality in her appearance as soloist with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela. Photo: Mark Allan.

Share Icon

It’s easy to see why Gustav Mahler’s astonishing Third Symphony is not performed as often as it deserves – it’s a huge work, written for 120 musicians accompanied by a solo singer and two choirs. Here at the Hall in the Barbican Centre the stage was full to overflowing with musicians and the ladies and children of the choirs perched on high behind the orchestra.

Mahler composed the Third over the summer of 1896 in very much his own style. He deemed it ‘a symphony of nature’, saying of the intense first movement: ‘Pan awakens. Summer marches in with a singing and a ringing and buds and blossoms appear on all sides. And yet, how completely strange and painful it is, the way lifeless nature lies dull and motionless, resisting the advent of life.’ All this and more is captured here, from lyrical echoes of traditional folk songs to militaristic marches and sombre funereal passages.

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel began as he meant to go on with a fulsome and vigorous gestural style, urging his players ever onward. The opening thundered along with the youthful orchestra playing up a storm. Indeed, the first movement that sometimes stretches to 45 minutes was dispatched in just a little over 35 minutes under Dudamel’s racy baton.

Conducting entirely from memory, Dudamel ably proved that he really is a Mahler maestro. He’s also something of a celebrity beyond the hallowed halls of classical music: he was the first classical artist to perform in the US National Football League (NFL) Superbowl half-time show and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After a well-deserved pause, it was on to the five movements that together make up Part Two of the Symphony. Each has its own character, from quiet and contemplative to bold and brash. French mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa entered the stage during the break between Parts One and Two and sat in the middle of the players rather in the usual position alongside the conductor. This worked well as she stood for the short but moving solo of words from Thus Spake Zarathustra by Friedrich Nietzsche, sung in heartfelt German with opera-style surtitles provided in English. Crebassa sang the lines with beautiful pitch and gentle emotionality. Her quiet dignity made a fitting counterpoint to the generally buoyant playing and rather boisterous character of the orchestra.

The massed singers of the London Symphony Chorus – ladies only for this Symphony – and the children of the Tiffin Choirs added a beautifully ethereal touch. (I’m also impressed they could sit still for the 90-plus minutes of the Symphony when they only actually sing for about 15 minutes!)

Read: Don’t miss in January – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

As always with a Mahler Symphony, there is a lot going on here, especially in that huge first movement. And then some of the most glorious moments come later, including the stellar posthorn solo, played with feeling by Pacho Flores, and that impressive chorale. The climaxes were showy and effervescent with grand flourishes from the brass and percussion. There were a few passages that lacked clarity and times when a little more precision would have been welcome but the overall performance glowed with fervour and humanity.

All this led us inexorably to a magnificent Mahlerian finish with synchronous timpani, woodwind and brass all demanding our attention. After the briefest of moments, the enthusiastic full house was on its feet for a standing ovation.

Gustav Mahler Symphony No 3
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela
Tiffin Choirs and London Symphony Chorus
Conductor: Gustavo Dudamel
Mezzo-soprano: Marianne Crebassa

One performance only, 15 January 2025 at Barbican Hall

Dr Diana Carroll

Dr Diana Carroll is a writer, speaker, and reviewer currently based in London. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Woman's Day and B&T. Writing about the arts is one of her great passions.

Related News

Visual Arts Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Reviews Opinions & Analysis Theatre
More
A group of portraits of arts workers on colourful backgrounds.
Features

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

Gina Fairley
christmas music: colourful photo of three people's legs hanging off a loungeroom sofa, with an 1980s style ghettoblaster stereo on the floor in front of their feet.
Features

Why we can’t get enough of Kate Bush, and other under-recognised Christmas ‘hits’, at this time of year

Who needs 'Jingle Bells' when you could have Kate Bush? In honour of music artists we love, ArtsHub has compiled…

Jo Pickup
A red circle road sign wit the words DO NOT ENTER on it and a back long clawed figure peering through the white band in the middle of the sign.
Features

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part two

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Leo Chau
A red circle road sign wit the words DO NOT ENTER on it and a back long clawed figure peering through the white band in the middle of the sign.
Features

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part one

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Leo Chau
A smiling Caucasian man in a grey jacket, white shirt and glasses plays the drums in front of an orchestra and looks of to the left of the frame. LSO
Reviews

Music review: Christmas Swing, London Symphony Orchestra, Barbican

A festive celebration of ‘third stream’ music where jazz and classical came together.

Dr Diana Carroll
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login