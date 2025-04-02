Musical review: Stiletto, Charing Cross Theatre

The powerful and prestigious world of opera in 18th century Italy is the hotbed for Stiletto, a stunning new musical theatre production enjoying its world premiere run in London. Featuring brilliant music and lyrics by (two-time) Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Wilder and a book by double Olivier Award nominee Tim Luscombe, the show draws back the curtain on the bizarre (but sadly all too true) practice of castrating young boys to maintain their high singing voices.

Women were not allowed to sing on stage, so men had to take on the soprano roles. This happened to thousands of boys, usually from very poor families. The parents were paid and the boys were groomed. Some became successful opera singers with wealthy patrons and a glamorous lifestyle; most did not and were abandoned by society.

The show opens to Ceci Calf’s dramatic set that effectively recreates an Italian piazza. The bronze winged lion perched high above the stage tells us we’re in Venice. Up on the arched balconies, the musicians give a wonderful performance under musical director Jae Alexander. It just seems a shame we can’t see them more clearly. Even so, the set design works extremely well – it’s like we’re peeping into the windows of a grand villa.

Ben Ormerod’s lighting design creates a rich atmosphere and Anna Kelsey’s costumes are superb, highlighting the clash of rich and poor. There’s even a starring moment for a fabulous Venetian mask. As they rightly say in one of the songs, opera is all about “silks and satin, sung in Latin”. The intimacy of the historic Charing Cross Theatre (complete with the sounds of trains rumbling overhead!) adds to the atmosphere.

The cast is really excellent with very strong performances all round from the principals and the versatile ensemble. Jack Chambers has great stage presence as Marco Borroni, a young castrati and the hero of the piece. He meets and falls in love with Gioia (happily pronounced ‘Joya’), also a talented singer from a poor family. Gioia suffers the triple challenges of being black, a woman and from a slave family.

Jewelle Hutchinson gives Gioia warmth and feeling, and has a moving dignity in her big scene in Act 2. Kelly Hampson absolutely shines as Marco’s wealthy patron, the Countess Azurra. Greg Barnett gives quiet desperation to Faustino, the music master who is cast aside. They can act, they move well and they can sing. The score demands a variety of singing styles, from classical to contemporary and the cast mix and match with ease.

As a new show, we don’t yet know the songs, but a few are memorable from just one performance. The opening number ‘Every day of your life’ really sets the scene; ‘God Given Gift’ is touching; and ‘Without You’ says it all.

The storyline is in the great tradition of opera and musical theatre, with themes of money and class, power and corruption, misogyny and racism, church and state. There are a few moments where the story loses its focus, but these can be easily finessed as the show grows into itself. Director David Gilmore, a veteran of 17 West End shows, keeps a reassuringly firm hand on proceedings to ensure it doesn’t slide into panto or a period piece melodrama.

Read: Don’t miss in April – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

Stiletto is a powerful new addition to the musical theatre canon. It has all the fabulous trademark elements of a Les Mis or a Phantom. With just a little refinement Stiletto will be up there in lights with the best of them. See it now and you’ll always be able to say: “I was there”.

Stiletto, Charing Cross Theatre

Music and Lyrics: Matthew Wilder

Book: Tim Luscombe

Director: David Gilmore

Staging Consultant: Anthony Van Laast

Musical Director: Jae Alexander

Musical Staging: Chris Baldock

Orchestrator: Simon Nathan

Set Designer: Ceci Calf

Costume Designer: Anna Kelsey

Lighting Designer: Ben Ormerod

Sound Designer: Andrew Johnson

Casting: Neil Rutherford

Executive Producer: Guy Kitchenn

Produced by Patrick Bywalski and Steven M Levy for Stilettto West End Ltd

Cast: Jack Chambers, Jewelle Hutchinson, Greg Barnett, Sam Barrett, Connor Wood, Kelly Hampson, Douglas Hansell, Jennie Jacobs

Ensemble: Alex Anstey, Aiden Carson, Richard Dawes, Grace Galloway, Owen Johnston, Cassandra McCowan, Hannah Murdoch, Samuel John Taylor, Sienna Widd

Stiletto will be performed until 14 June 2025.