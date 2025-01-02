Don’t miss in January – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

The London Art Fair returns to the Business Design Centre in Islington this month for its 37th edition, with new international galleries and critically acclaimed curated sections. See works from more than 120 leading modern and contemporary art galleries including The Redfern Gallery, Long & Ryle, Crane Kalman and Osborne Samuel. Alongside the big names in contemporary art you’ll find a treasure trove of lesser-known artists to discover, including many from under-represented backgrounds. Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery is showing works by the late Emily Kame Kngwarreye, a very collectable Indigenous artist from Australia. Interestingly, Rebecca Hossack was the first gallery in Europe to exhibit Aboriginal art, working closely with leading Indigenous communities and individual artists. Ricardo Fernandes will be hosting the first UK solo exhibition of Afro-Amerindian artist Antonio Sergio Moreira, whose work weaves together global experiences and cultural intersections. And Elizabeth Xi Bauer will feature new works by contemporary Guatemalan artist Antonio Pichillá and Romanian ceramicist Márta Jakobovits. There’s also a rare opportunity to see work by João Artur da Silva, the last living founder of the Portuguese Surrealist group, presented by Perve Galeria. See these and so much more at the London Art Fair.

Business Design Centre, Islington, 21-26 January; bookings open now.

Joao Artur da Silva, ‘Cosmoscare’, 2006. Image: Courtesy of Perve Galeria.

Head to East London this month to see this great exhibition of political art before it closes on 19 January. Peter Kennard: Archive of Dissent is an extensive survey of work by the British artist and activist. The show was conceived and curated specifically for Whitechapel Gallery. Filling three galleries in the old Whitechapel Library space, this represents Kennard’s prolific and influential five-decade career and offers a piercing insight into our recent social and political history. It also vividly illuminates the synergy between art and protest. This exhibition includes some iconic and influential images of resistance and dissent – see it now.

Whitechapel Gallery to 19 January; free.

Gagosian is showing Japanese Art History à la Takashi Murakami at its Grosvenor Hill gallery. In this fascinating show of recent works, Murakami pursues his interest in the narrative of Japanese art by offering his own interpretations of well-known historical paintings. In effectively ‘Murakamising’ these iconic images, he comments on the erosion of Japan’s ancient splendour and considers the impact of the new aesthetics and values that came with its opening to the West after the end of the Edo period (1603–1868).The exhibition includes five new flower paintings on display in the upstairs gallery, which are well worth a look.

Gagosian, 20 Grosvenor Hill, London, to 8 March 2025.

‘Murakami’ installation view, Prudence Cuming Associates Ltd 2024. Image: Supplied.

Condo London 2025 is a collaborative art event with exhibitions by 49 galleries coming together across 22 spaces from mid-January to mid-February. Condo will be showing works from local, national and international galleries and artists. Beirut, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Milan and Guatemala City are just a few of the places represented. Galleries involved include Sadie Coles HQ with Jahmek Contemporary Art from Luanda, Brunette Coleman with Francis Irv from New York, and Union Pacific with Cape Town’s Blank Projects and Gypsum from Cairo. See it all on the special Preview Weekend, 18 and 19 January or any time to 15 February 15.

Across 22 different London spaces from 18 January to 15 February.

Enjoy the unique sensation of a one-hour music performance experienced totally in the dark. There are no interruptions, no phones, no outside noise, nothing to distract from the music being played by the Hush Collective. The music is a fusion of ambient, Scandi, nu-folk and experimental, with hints of electronica and classical, which feels profound, cathartic and ethereal. Even the instruments are hidden as you enter, so you can’t anticipate what you’re going to hear and how it should sound. Organisers say the total darkness lets the audience experience a ‘sensory reset’ that changes how we listen. And just in case a tiny bit of ambient light creeps in, you’re given a sleep mask as you enter (wearing it is optional). To enhance the experience, In the Dark is staged in unusual and unexpected spaces, not your usual music venues. Here in London, it is happening at three locations: Great St Barts (a magical 12th century church opposite Smithfield Market in January and February), beneath the fascinating copper hull of the Cutty Sark (25 January only) and in March it will be at Trinity Riverside next to London’s only remaining lighthouse on the Thames.

This month you can see the best in new short films at London Short Film Festival 25. Now in its 22nd year, this is the UK’s leading short film festival and comes with a packed program. Taking place over 10 days at multiple venues across London, the Festival offers a rich and diverse line-up of short films that have been selected from more than 5000 entries showcasing independent, alternative and creatively inspiring work. Experimenting with genre, form, style and story, these films highlight the breadth of filmmaking talent from all across the UK. There’s also an international selection featuring films from across the globe. The Festival program includes workshops and events for filmmakers and others in the screen industry.

17-26 January at multiple venues; ticketed.

Explore the wonderful world of Japan’s food replica culture at this mouth-watering exhibition at Japan House London. This delightful display showcases the art of shokuhin sampuru, the amazingly realistic food models displayed in restaurants across Japan. Each of Japan’s 47 prefectures is represented here, ranging from Okinawa’s goya chanpuru (bitter melon stir fry) to ainu ohaw (soup with salmon) from the northern island of Hokkaido. These really are mini works of art and while many are completely realistic, others are delightfully quirky, such as the large crab enjoying a beer and a giant three-foot burger. This vibrant exhibition explores the history, materials, processes and future potential of this uniquely Japanese tradition. It really is absolutely fascinating!

Japan House, Kensington High Street, to 16 February; entry is free but booking is recommended.

The Saatchi Gallery on Sloane Square is always worth a visit for its range of contemporary art exhibitions and the excellent gallery shop. Visit by 13 January to see the new iteration of hyperpop paintings by Philip Colbert, the artist often referred to as ‘the godson of Andy Warhol’. In this vibrant solo show, Colbert’s iconic lobster travels through time and clashes with AI in reimagined historical battle scenes. The exhibition is centred on two monumental AI-assisted paintings in which Colbert’s lobster faces off with the tech world. Colbert channels the grandeur of ancient battle motifs and acclaimed Renaissance compositions, where heroic struggle and artistic legacy converge in a retro-futuristic, apocalyptic landscape. While you’re there, you can also see the exhibitions by artists Deborah Segun, Jack Kabangu, Anastasia Samoylova and As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic.

Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY.

Ripley battles the Bard… Sigourney Weaver to make her West End debut as Prospero in ‘The Tempest’. Image: David Shankbone, Wiki Images.

Famous faces on stage

There’s always an opportunity to see a famous face from film and television live on stage in London. This month, see Sigourney Weaver in her West End debut as Prospero in The Tempest at Drury Lane; Steve Coogan and Armando Iannucci star in Dr Strangelove at the Noel Coward Theatre until 25 January; Vanessa Williams shines in The Devil Wears Prada – The Musical at the Dominion; Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte continue in the brilliant two-hander Barcelona at the Duke of York’s Theatre to 11 January and Australian cabaret star Virginia Gay dazzles in her own fabulous interpretation of Cyrano at the Park Theatre.