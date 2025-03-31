News

Hugh Jackman launches new theatre company

In a joint statement, the Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor has announced a new theatrical partnership with high-profile producer Sonia Friedman.
31 Mar 2025 0:18
David Burton
Hugh Jackman has joined British theatre royalty to launch a new theatre company. Image: supplied.

Theatre

Hugh Jackman has joined British theatre royalty to launch a new theatre company. Image: Supplied.

Hugh Jackman and acclaimed British theatre producer Sonia Friedman have announced TOGETHER, a new theatre company dedicated to “creating live theatre that is intimate and accessible”. The partnership will work alongside Royal Court Artistic Director Ian Rickson. 

Friedman and Jackman have been clear in their vision for the company, emphasising the desire for stripped-back storytelling, collaboration and support for early work. The company will stage productions “in the UK, the US and beyond”.

In a joint statement, they said: “With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers and directors could experiment, explore and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world. TOGETHER is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance. At the same time, this isn’t about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End – it’s about supporting and coexisting alongside them. We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy – the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. 

“With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process. We also want to embrace flexibility – whether that’s through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve spontaneously and organically. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive and ever-changing.”

Read: Biennale of Sydney announces 2026 dates and venues

The trio is reuniting after their successful 2014 production of The River, which starred Hugh Jackman, was directed by Rickson and produced by Friedman. 

More announcements are expected in the coming months. 



David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

