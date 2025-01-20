News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Ballet review: Mary Skeaping’s Giselle, English National Ballet, London Coliseum

A delightfully traditional retelling of this beloved ballet tale.
20 Jan 2025 0:44
Dr Diana Carroll
Ballerinas in white tutus, with white veils over their heads, with a single dancer in the middle.

Dance

Photo: Emily Nuttall.

Share Icon

Giselle really is one of the great romantic ballets. It’s all about innocence and experience, the pastoral and the supernatural and, most of all, the power of love. Late last year, the English National Ballet revived this classic tale with Akram Khan’s Giselle, a very modern interpretation that’s been a success for the company since 2016.

This current production revives a much older staging, one that was first choreographed for the ENB by Mary Skeaping back in 1971. At the time, Skeaping was also looking back, researching its dance history and dedicated to making the work truly authentic and accurate. It’s testament indeed to her creative discipline and eye for detail that her production still looks fresh and enchanting some 50 years on. 

The ballet opened with the innocence and optimism of Giselle celebrating her love for Albrecht with all the village there to share her joy. Sadly, of course, her beloved has deceived her, and Giselle is doomed under the weight of her heartbreak. The set and design were just a delight here, embodying a ‘traditional with a modern twist’ ethos. This wasn’t just a copy of an old production; it was a genuine homage.

There was a rotating principal cast for this final run of six performances with retiring ballerina Erina Takahashi dancing the titular role at the first and last performances to huge acclaim. She has quite a following among loyal balletomanes after an amazing career of some 30 years with the ENB. 

For the performance this reviewer attended, First Soloist Katja Khaniukova took the lead ably complemented by Aitor Arrieta as Albrecht. Individually they danced with flair and enthusiasm, but the magic really happened when they were on stage together. As always, it’s the little details that really make a ballet extra special – a look, a kiss, a tiny gesture. The ‘Peasant Pas de Deux’, danced here by Francesca Velicu and Shunhei Fuchiyama, was just delightful, with precise timing and engaging chemistry.

The colour palette chosen by designer David Walker was beautiful, with lots of warm, autumnal shades, enhanced with gold and jewels for the ladies and gentlemen of the Court. Indeed, all the scenes with the dancers of the company were splendid, especially those designed as a tableau. 

Act 2 saw a complete change of mood as we entered the supernatural world of the Wilis, the ghostly brides who can entreat young men to literally dance themselves to death. The lighting here, designed by David Mohr, played a key role in setting the scene. This was a much darker world, both literally and metaphorically. 

The rich score by Adolphe Adam was brought to life by the English National Ballet Philharmonic under guest conductor Gavin Sutherland. The music was vivid and colourful throughout, capturing all the fairy tale nuances. 

Read: Don’t miss in January – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

This was a satisfyingly traditional telling of this beloved ballet tale, danced with elegance and enthusiasm. 

Mary Skeaping’s Giselle
English National Ballet with the English National Ballet Philharmonic and Conductor Gavin Sutherland
Principal cast for 16 January: Katja Khaniukova, Aitor Arrieta, Fabian Reimair, Emily Suzuki, Francesca Velicu, Shunhei Fuchiyama
With the dancers of the company
Original choreography: Mary Skeaping, Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot
Composer: Adolphe Adam
Music Director: Maria Seletskaja
Designer: David Walker
Lighting Designer: David Mohr
Artistic Adviser: Irmgard E Berry

Mary Skeaping’s Giselle was performed from 15-18 January 2025.

Dr Diana Carroll

Dr Diana Carroll is a writer, speaker, and reviewer currently based in London. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Woman's Day and B&T. Writing about the arts is one of her great passions.

Related News

Visual Arts Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Reviews Opinions & Analysis Music
More
Scottish post-rock band Mogwai. Guitarist, vocalist and co-founder Stuart Braithwaite is second from the left. The photo shows four middle-aged, fair-skinned men reflected in two large wall-mounted mirrors.
Features

Mogwai’s new album ‘The Bad Fire’ transforms trauma into art

Stuart Braithwaite, co-founder of post-rock titans Mogwai, reflects on the personal pain that helped shape the Scottish band’s 11th studio…

Richard Watts
French mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa sung with beautiful pitch and gentle emotionality in her appearance as soloist with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela. The photograph shows a slender, pale-skinned woman with shoulder length black hair and wearing a black dress that reveals her left shoulder. She stands to sing, surrounded by seated members of the orchestra.
Reviews

Music review: Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Barbican Centre

A flamboyant and boisterous performance of Mahler’s Symphony No 3.

Dr Diana Carroll
A group of portraits of arts workers on colourful backgrounds.
Features

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

Gina Fairley
christmas music: colourful photo of three people's legs hanging off a loungeroom sofa, with an 1980s style ghettoblaster stereo on the floor in front of their feet.
Features

Why we can’t get enough of Kate Bush, and other under-recognised Christmas ‘hits’, at this time of year

Who needs 'Jingle Bells' when you could have Kate Bush? In honour of music artists we love, ArtsHub has compiled…

Jo Pickup
A red circle road sign wit the words DO NOT ENTER on it and a back long clawed figure peering through the white band in the middle of the sign.
Features

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part two

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Leo Chau
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login