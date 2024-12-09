Musical review: Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre, London

Mean Girls has enjoyed a special place in pop culture for 20 years since Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams starred in the 2004 Paramount film. Tina Fey’s hilarious and all-too-relatable story about the minefield of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe with its quirky catchphrases and memorable characters that were both flawed and fabulous. Their small dramas mattered to us all the more because they felt so real.

The musical theatre version of Mean Girls opened on Broadway six years ago after a premiere run at the National Theatre in Washington; it had been some five years in the making. It was booked to open in London back in March 2020 but life happened and so, finally, it’s here in the West End at the quaint Savoy Theatre, next to the famous Savoy Hotel on The Strand.

The musical remains true to that much-loved original, although Fey has tweaked her script to ensure the characters are up-to-date with social media, mobile phones and contemporary concerns, while thankfully avoiding the temptation to stray into too much political or social commentary. This is still all about high school and the concerns that seem so very important and immediate – which group, which boy, which sweater? The well-known line “calling someone stupid doesn’t make you any smarter” is as valid today as it ever was.

The show opens with Damian and Janis, played by the perfectly-cast pairing of Tom Xander and Elena Skye, talking about the arrival of new girl Cady, played with real heart by Charlie Burn. Damian is a theatre geek and Janis an aspiring artist, so we know they are outsiders. But they are no fools and are fully aware of the games being played by the various tribes at school, most notably the wonderfully named Plastics led by the queen of the school, Regina. Georgina Castle is exceptionally good as Regina, delivering the biting lines with disdain and being perfectly polished and precise at every moment. With legs that go on forever and hair that swishes with insouciance, Regina has it all. Castle’s pitch-perfect delivery guarantees that she owns the stage in her every scene.

Fey’s real-life husband, composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin ensure that the show’s soundtrack reflects each character’s personality, such as Broadway themes for Damian, gritty rock for Janis and pure pop for Cady. The songs are well-crafted and keep the show moving along, adding depth and emotion to each scene. A few really stand out, especially ‘What’s Wrong with Me?’, ‘Revenge Party’, ‘Where do you belong?’ and ‘I’d Rather be Me’. The music earned Richmond a nomination for Best Original Score in the 2018 Tony Awards.

There are some great voices in the line-up, with Skye especially impressive. The singing is accompanied by the enthusiastic 10-piece band led by musical director and keyboard player Simona Budd. Xander also shows he has a great flair for comedy and hams it up wonderfully in some hilarious scenes. The ‘Follies’ moment with the red cafeteria trays still makes me smile.

The real heart of this show is that every character is so real – we all know people like these and have probably shared more than a few of their fears and insecurities ourselves. Everyone knows a Karen, desperate to be noticed and terribly out of her depth, played here by Grace Mouat with a great balance of sensitivity and wide-eyed naiveté. Elèna Gyasi is also strong as Regina’s highly-strung devotee Gretchen.

It seems the stars really have aligned for the Mean Girls musical with sharp direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, big and bold scenic design by Scott Pask and perfectly peachy costume design by Katrina Lindsay. It’s faithful enough to the original for die-hard fans to enjoy while being fresh enough for new audiences. Twenty years on, it’s ‘leaner and meaner’, but still offers a perceptive insight into the fears, friendships and fashions that can make or break high school and lay the foundation for who we will become.

Read: Don’t miss in December – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

The Mean Girls London season has been extended to June 2025. And when you book, consider adding the Ambassador Gold Lounge Experience to your ticket. This is actually very good value, including entry to the exclusive Ambassador Lounge, two drinks, ice-cream and nibbles, and a souvenir program. Even more importantly, it gets you access to a private bathroom, so you don’t have to spend the entire interval waiting in line for the loo.

Mean Girls

Savoy Theatre, London

Book: Tina Fey

Music: Jeff Richmond

Lyrics: Nell Benjamin

Direction and Choreography: Casey Nicholaw

Scenic Design: Scott Pask

Costume Design: Katrina Lindsay

Lighting Design: Kenneth Posner

Sound Design: Brian Ronan

Video Design: Finn Ross and Adam Young

Hair Design: Josh Marquette

Musical Supervisor: Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Orchestrations: John Clancy

Vocal Arrangements: Mary Mitchell-Campbell and Jeff Richmond

Music Direction: Simona Budd

Cast: Charlie Burn, Georgina Castle, Elèna Gyasi, Grace Mouat, Elena Skye, Tom Xander, Daniel Bravo, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Ako Mitchell and Zoë Rainey.

Ensemble: Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock

Mean Girls will be performed until June 2025.