Music review: The Sound of Philadelphia, Royal Albert Hall

If you were young in the 1970s then ‘Philly Soul‘ is undoubtedly in the soundtrack of your life. Just as our older siblings got down to Tamla Motown in the sixties, we were coming of age to the sounds of the O’Jays, The Three Degrees, The Stylistics, Patti LaBelle and other big names from the Philadelphia International record label.

Founded by the music industry team of Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff and Thom Bell, Philadelphia International built a stable of artists that achieved top-selling hits in the US, the UK and across the globe. Philly Soul, as it came to be known, was music full of soaring melodies, lush strings, memorable vocal harmonies and driving dance rhythms that would become the foundation of disco music.

The Sound of Philadelphia was a special ‘one night only’ tribute concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this powerhouse recording studio. All the greatest hits were featured here, brought to life by a star-studded line-up of singers including Ashton Jones, Derek Green, Beverley Knight, Andrew Roachford, Omar Lye-Fook, Tony Momrelle and Wayne Ellington, all accompanied by the impressive BBC Concert Orchestra under the effervescent musical direction of Chris Cameron. “Are you ready?” Cameron teased the full house as the music began.

Popular comedian Sir Lenny Henry took to the stage as MC for the evening, but proved to be a little tone-deaf with his humour. One has to wonder why he accepted a knighthood from the late Queen in 2015, and happily uses his title, if he’s so offended by people waving the Union Jack. “Amen to that,” as he often said during the show.

The singers were all on form in their interpretations and exuberant delivery, including the excellent back-up vocalists. From the opening notes of a sultry ‘Love Train’ performed by Ashton Jones and Wayne Ellington to the closing bars of the anthemic ‘Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now’, every song was solid gold. The O’Jays’ ‘Backstabbers’, tThe Stylistics’ ‘You Are Everything’ and ‘You Make Me Feel Brand New’, and The Three Degrees’ ‘When Will I See You Again’ were all there, sung with real feeling.

One of the earliest members of The Three Degrees, and lead singer on most of the group’s biggest hits, Sheila Ferguson made a brief appearance to mark 50 years since their song spent two weeks at number one here in the UK in 1974.

The Sound of Philadelphia musical director, Chris Cameron. Photo: Andy Paradise.

After a short speech, Ferguson introduced the darling of the audience, Beverley Knight, who looked divine in a fabulous yellow-fringed dress.

Everyone in the capacity Albert Hall was on their feet throughout, singing, clapping and swaying to the music they know and love. Tony Momrelle won the crowd with ‘Are You Ready For Love’; Andrew Roachford shone with the heartbreak of ‘Me and Mrs Jones’ and Omar Lye-Fook gave an absolutely stunning rendition of the Lou Rawls’ hit ‘You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine’.

The Orchestra was excellent throughout and the concert-style lighting amped up the fun. The poor acoustics in the Hall meant everything sounded foggy, but it’s such an atmospheric venue that it’s still a joy to be there.

Philadelphia International was a fully Black-owned record company and emerged as a genre rich in the social commentary of the time. This tribute show was programmed as part of Black History Month, with organisers saying: “This year at the Royal Albert Hall, we mark Black History Month with the announcement of our partnership with Black Lives in Music and Serious on the Equaliser Mentorship Programme. This is an important step in our commitment to increasing opportunities for Black creatives in our industry – both on and offstage – and embracing the rich pool of talent across London and the UK.”

The Sound of Philadelphia played one night only, 19 October at the Royal Albert Hall, London.