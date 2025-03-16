News

 > News

AI is changing the game for voice actors – and not in a good way

Video game voice actors are feeling weighed down by the ever growing presence of AI.
16 Mar 2025 23:01
Allison Dickie

All Arts

Image: Cottonbro, Pexels.

Share Icon

As AI is being integrated into many facets and functions of our lives, some sectors are feeling the heat more than others. In research conducted with John Oestmann, George Martin and Dr Susannah Emery, RMIT University (Melbourne) music expert Dr Sam Whiting, has spoken with professionals across the games industry to understand the effects of generative AI (GenAI) on workers’ outlooks and career projection.

“Many are contract workers without ongoing employment, and for some game companies already feeling the squeeze, supplementing voice acting work with GenAI is just too tempting,” he says.

Audio professionals across the board already deal with precarious employment and can lack strong employment protections, so the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of automation presents not as a friend but a threatening foe.

Budget constraints and overall contraction in the Australian games sector – like many sectors globally – is increasing pressure on workflows, and where elements like voice acting, music and sound design, can be expedited or replaced using GenAI, and audio workers in the games sector are feeling a push toward the chopping block.

“The ability to replace such skills with automation may lead to siloing and a deterioration of greater professional collaboration,” Whiting says.

Read: AI in the creative industries: 4 predictions for 2025

Concerns and compromise

From his interviews, Whiting found that participants also held concerns about the ethicality of Gen AI, specifically its training and licensing. As a general consensus, Whiting’s research participants believe that fair compensation and credit should be appointed to the creators of all content used to train AI data bases.

“An ‘opt-in’ licensing model has been proposed by unions as a compromise. This states a creator’s data should only be used for training GenAI under an opt-in basis, and the use of content to train generative AI models should be subject to consent and compensation,” Whiting says.

Artificial Intelligence looms over creative industries where audio professionals like voice actors are feeling pessimistic. To regain balance, attention and support must be bolstered into the creative careers of the gaming sector.

Read the working paper: ‘Musical automation in the Australian games industry: current perspectives’

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

Related News

Artists like Frank McCourt and Grandma Moses became well-known very late in life. (Image: WikiArt)
Features

From Grandma Moses to Frank McCourt: it’s never too late for artistic success

History is littered with artists who found success late in life, including writers such as Frank McCourt. Here's a list…

David Burton
A group photo of the 11 cast members of 'Three Sisters' assembled in period costume.
Reviews

Theatre review: Three Sisters, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse 

Shining a candlelight glow on Chekhov’s sad tale of hope and despair.

Dr Diana Carroll
A young woman and a young man are sitting on a bench looking at each other. They are wearing winter clothes.
Reviews

Theatre review: One Day When We Were Young, Park Theatre

An intimate look at what might have been in Nick Payne’s quiet and contemplative play.

Dr Diana Carroll
A young man in a tweed suit holding up a skull.
Reviews

Theatre review: Hamlet, Royal Shakespeare Theatre

A stylish seaborne reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic tale of murder and madness.

Dr Diana Carroll
Man smiling to camera. So you want my arts job
Features

So you want my arts job: Hollywood casting director

Hollywood Casting Director Paul Weber is vising Australia. He shares with ArtsHub what it takes to succeed in this role.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login