Ballet review: Nutcracker, London Coliseum

It’s Christmas and it seems that every ballet company has its own version of Nutcracker on stage, be they old or new productions, traditional ballets or something more exotic. They all know that Nutcracker is a proven family favourite and a festive tradition that will fill the theatre into the new year.

The English National Ballet (ENB) has debuted a beautiful new production for the 2024-25 season, retiring the previous one after more than a decade of faithful service. This colourful confection is the result of a creative collaboration on concept and choreography between its own artistic director Aaron S Watkin and the acclaimed young choreographer Arielle Smith, brought to life with a delightful set and costume design by Dick Bird.

The staging and sets are really stunning, creating a magical backdrop for the traditional Christmas Eve tale. The marching suffragettes and dancing chimney sweeps anchor the production to Edwardian London and form a strong contrast to the dream-like sequences that follow. There are so many delightful little flourishes here – the sparkling shimmers as the scenes change, the elaborate sea-horse in the sky, the icicles and the silvery moon – all enhanced by Leo Flint’s videos and Paul Pyant’s lighting design.

This is a lively and colourful production from its opening in Drosselmeyer’s Emporium of Sweets and Delights to Clara’s adventures with the Rat King, the Ice Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Delilah Wiggins gives a lovely performance as the young Clara, segueing into a marvellous lead by Ivana Bueno as her older self.

Early in Act 1, Junor Souza dances his shoes off in a rather more vibrant sequence than is often given to Drosselmeyer. Emma Haws imbues the Sugar Plum Fairy with wonderful charm and grace, and James Streeter is delightfully animated as the Rat King.

All the ensemble scenes are danced with flair. The choreography may not be the most complex or challenging, but the presentation embodies the perfect balance of precision and joyful exuberance.

As always in a family ballet, it is the littlest dancers that make the heart sing. Dancing multiple roles, from sweets and gingerbread biscuits to Christmas ornaments and party guests, the children of the Adagio School of Dance and the West London School of Dance are a credit to their teachers. The little ‘licorice allsorts’ costumes are absolutely adorable.

The balletic delights are accompanied by a lively reading of Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score from the English National Ballet Philharmonic under music director and conductor Maria Seletskaja. With a cast of over 100 dancers and musicians, this new iteration of Nutcracker really is an “emporium of sweets and delights” for balletomanes young and old.

Nutcracker

London Coliseum

English National Ballet Company with the English National Ballet Philharmonic

Choreography and Concept: Aaron S Watkin, Arielle Smith

Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Costume and Set Design, Concept: Dick Bird

Lighting Design: Paul Pyant

Video Design: Leo Flint

Illusion Designer and Director: John Bulleid

Principal Cast: Ivana Bueno, Junor Souza, Francesco Gabriele Frola, Rhys Antoni Yeomans, Emma Hawes, Aitor Arrieta, Anna Nevzororova, James Streeter

Nutcracker will be performed until 12 January 2024.