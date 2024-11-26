Theatre review: The Snowman, Peacock Theatre, London

A little children’s picture book called The Snowman was first published in 1978. Since then, this beautiful story by Raymond Briggs has sold millions of copies around the world and been transformed into a play, a film and a ballet. It’s so popular that the 1982 animated film, directed by Dianne Jackson, is shown on Channel 4 every Christmas Eve.

This delightful stage adaptation by Birmingham Rep is now in its 27th year at the Peacock Theatre, the home of Sadler’s Wells in the West End. It’s a dance show for all the family with music and lyrics by Howard Blake, direction by Bill Alexander and design by Ruari Murchison.

Robert North has created simple but effective choreography with good lighting by Tim Mitchell that really helps create the mood and atmosphere. Inevitably, making the show magical and appealing for even the youngest members of the audience means it falls somewhere between classical ballet and good old-fashioned pantomime. And that is not a criticism at all – it is magical and engaging and all the little ones leaving the theatre when this reviewer attended were entranced by the dancing snowmen.

The joyous story of the young boy and his magical adventures with the snowman that comes to life on Christmas Eve is clearly still well-loved by children, parents and grandparents. The merchandise counters were doing a good trade, but lots of children had also brought their own toys along to see the show.

There are some real highlights with the beautiful snow grotto set, the music box ballerina who pirouettes into life, the adorable dancing animals and even Santa himself taking a turn across the stage. Did you know there is a ninja snowman, a cowboy snowman and even a formal snowman with top hat and cane? All this festive fun takes place in a snowy, sparkly winter wonderland. There were a few minor technical glitches with lighting and sound on the day, but nothing to detract from the sheer delight of the performances. My companion, eight-year-old Evie, described the show as “really magical” and especially loved the aerial sequences.

The now signature ‘Walking in the Air’ scenes are beautifully done as boy and snowman fly through the air. And it seems that all the children in the audience knew the words to the song too, which was written by Howard Blake for the film.

Down in the pit, the ensemble does a good job under musical director Gemma Hawkins, although more strings would enhance the depth and range of the score.

Read: Theatre review: A Christmas Carol, The Old Vic

A date with The Snowman is a perfect festive treat and offers a great opportunity to introduce young children to the delights (and protocols!) of live theatre.

The Snowman, based on the book by Raymond Briggs and film directed by Dianne Jackson

Birmingham Rep at Peacock Theatre

Music and Lyrics: Howard Blake

Choreographer: Robert North

Director: Bill Alexander

Lighting Design: Tim Mitchell

Design: Ruari Murchison

Cast: Andrew Ashton, Martin Fenton, Phoenix Beharry, Teddy Holton-Frances,Stanley Williams

Federico Casadei, Laura Boulter & Carla Hogarth, Wil Trash, Marko Matic, Michaela Marrable, Bradley Applewhaite, Charlotte Lovell, Katrina Kelly, Kynda Ng, Pearl Okada, Emi Ichikawa, Pippa Higham and Andrii Osadchyi

The Snowman will be performed until 4 January 2025.



