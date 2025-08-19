News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Being Mr Wickham review: a masterclass in understated, intelligent theatre

Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday year with Being Mr Wickham, a wonderful one-man show in the West End.
19 Aug 2025 2:35
Dr Diana Carroll
A man with a white shirt, black jacket and an orange dressing gown against a turquoise backdrop. Adrian Lukis in Being Mr Wickham.

Theatre

Adrian Lukis in Being Mr Wickham. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

For many of us, the award-winning 1995 BBC production of Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle is the classic by which all others are judged. Who can forget Firth’s smouldering Mr Darcy Fitzwilliam and Ehle’s perky Elizabeth Bennet? Alongside these two and the other stellar cast members, actor Adrian Lukis triumphed as George Wickham, the complete cad with a complex back-story who runs away with Elizabeth’s younger sister Lydia.

Being Mr Wickham: 30 years later

Thirty years on, Lukis returns to inhabit the character’s body and soul in this superb one-man show Being Mr Wickham, written and performed by Lukis, and currently showing at the intimate underground space that is the Jermyn Street Theatre. Hidden in plain sight in the West End, this must be the smallest (and friendliest) theatre in London.

The show opens to a simple but effective drawing-room set designed by Libby Watson – an armchair and a side-table with a decanter of red wine, backed by some panelling and a few frosted windows. We are joining Wickham at home on the occasion of his 60th birthday. 

Being Mr Wickham: reflections on a scandalous life

Lydia (yes, still his wife) has gone to bed in high dudgeon, accusing her husband of making eyes at another lady at the ball. She’s now ‘snorting away like a warthog’ in the bedroom as Wickham sips the wine and reminisces on his ‘scandalous life’. As he says with a cheeky smile and a raised eyebrow ‘much of it is unrepeatable!’ Still, he acknowledges many sins, including the ‘painted whores and swaggering bucks’ of Covent Garden and admits that he and Mr Denny behaved like ‘a couple of alley cats’ whenever they had the chance. 

Building on the facts as we know them from Jane Austen, Lukis has created a life beyond Pemberley and the pages of Pride and Prejudice. This is a Wickham who is a lot older, a little wiser, and told in his own words. ‘I hope I have managed to stay within the bounds of credibility and true to the spirit of Jane Austen’ says Lukis in the program notes, and he has certainly achieved his aim.

The claret-infused meanderings revisit the cruelties of fate, the brutality of boarding school, the loves and losses of life, and the challenges of growing old with ‘the belly cascading over the britches’. Still, as he so wryly observes of old age ‘better it comes than it doesn’t…’

Being Mr Wickham: charming and erudite storyteller

As the play unfolds, we see that Wickham still holds a deep fondness for Pemberley, a place ‘that was bathed in a perpetual sunset’. He may have mellowed with age and be ready to admit to his sins, but he clearly loved every moment of the ‘drunkenness, gambling and lust’. And throughout, he is a charming and erudite storyteller. 

Read: Sh!t-faced Shakespeare review: boozed up Hamlet at Leicester Square

Directed with a confident hand by Guy Unsworth, Being Mr Wickham is an absolute delight and a master-class in understated, intelligent theatre. This is how a one-man show should be done! I’d give it six stars if I could.

Being Mr Wickham will be performed at Jermyn Street Theatre until 30 August 2025.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Dr Diana Carroll

Dr Diana Carroll is a writer, speaker, and reviewer currently based in London. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Woman's Day and B&T. Writing about the arts is one of her great passions.

Related News

Three people in Shakespearean costume. On is leaning down about to drink from a bottle in a production of Sh!t-faced Shakespeare.
Reviews

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare review: boozed up Hamlet at Leicester Square

One cast member is plied with alcohol before the play begins... what can possibly go wrong?

Nina Culley
British comedian Eddie Izzard brings 'Eddie Izzard – The Remix Tour Live' to Australia later this year. The photo shows Izzard on stage, posing with a microphone held close to her red-painted lips in her right hand, and her left hand on her hip. She has short blonde hair and wears a long-sleeved black shirt and a ruffled blue skirt.
News

Eddie Izzard: UK comedian announces 2025 Australian tour

British actor and comedian Eddie Izzard brings her stand-up show ‘The Remix Tour Live’ to Australia later this year.

ArtsHub
A black man in a tux holding a gun in a drawing room. There's also another man and a woman there in this production of A Role to Die for.
Reviews

A Role to Die For review: a sparkling comedy about casting a new 007

Leading lady Tanya Franks is outstanding in this A Role to Die for: behind the scenes of the James Bond…

Dr Diana Carroll
A group of drag queens on stage in a production of The Diana Mixtape.
Reviews

The Diana Mixtape review: a campy love letter to Princess Diana at the West End

It takes five fabulous drag queens to play one princess in this new jukebox biopic: The Diana Mixtape.

Dr Diana Carroll
Music and emotion. Image: Wesley Tingey on Unsplash.
Features

Why do I feel so emotional hearing music from my teenage years?

The way music communicates and evokes emotion is what makes it so important – particularly during the teenage years.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login