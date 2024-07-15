News

 > Sponsored Content

New support for UK/Australian collaborations

The British Council has announced the opening of applications for its Connections Through Culture arts grants, supporting new cultural projects between the UK and Australia.
15 Jul 2024
Madeleine Swain
Two contemporary dancers make shapes with their bodies in a gallery setting.

All Arts

2023 ConnectionsThrough Culture Grant recipient ‘A Sun Dance’ at Tate St Ives. Image: Leanne Mason for the National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra.

Share Icon

The British Council has today (9 July 2024) announced it is now open for applications for its Connections Through Culture arts grants. The $1.33 million (£700,000) program is aimed at furthering and supporting the development of artistic collaborations between the UK and countries in the Asia Pacific, including Australia.

To receive a grant of up to $9600 (£5000) applicants in Australia need to show how their project will enable genuine international collaboration across these two regions. While all art forms are eligible, priority will likely be given to proposals that address or respond to current topics of concern, including climate change and equity, diversity and inclusion.

All creative projects must also include at least one applicant in the UK and one based in Australia.

Read: Australian-UK collaborations driving artistic exchange and innovation

In a media statement announcing the opening of applications, the Director of the British Council in Australia, Helen Salmon said, ‘We’re proud to be supporting new creative collaborations between the United Kingdom and Australia through our Connections Through Culture grants.

‘These grants can spark big ideas and major collaborations. Connections Through Culture grants not only create meaningful artistic exchanges; they support mutual understanding, which enriches us all.’

Application process

To assist applicants undertaking the process, the British Council has produced a comprehensive set of resources, including an application toolkit, which features valuable tips and detailed insights into the context of the program and its aims.

This toolkit can be found on the British Council website, along with a FAQ (frequently asked questions) section and information sessions to further guide potential applicants through the process.

Key dates:

Applications open: 9 July 2024
Applications deadline: 2 September 2024

Register here for an Information Session:

  • Information Session 1, 8am GMT, 17 July 2024
  • Information Session 2, 9am GMT, 18 July 2024
  • Information Session 3, 9am GMT, 23 July 2024
  • Information Session 4, 10am GMT, 25 July 2024

For more information and to apply.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Career Advice Features Visual Arts Performing Arts Education & Student News Writing and Publishing Opinions & Analysis News Youth arts Aggregations
More
A strong project proposal can take idea into reality. Photo of a figure wearing a cardboard box on their head with the letters ‘BRAIN’. Above it is a hand holding the word ‘IDEA’ in red.
Career Advice

Good project proposals: 5 dos and don’ts

From open calls to grant applications, project proposals are assessed in a competitive process that can benefit from strategising.

ArtsHub
Artists dressed in pink and purple promote their show on a grey street at Edinburgh Fringe.
News

Fringe festival furore as state’s US$32 million arts budget vetoed

Fringe festivals have reacted with shock to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ vetoing all arts funding on the basis that some…

Richard Watts
Creative burnout is common and profoundly impact your health. In this picture, a woman with stained mascara holds up a smiley face to cover her sadness.
Features

7 signs of severe creative burnout

Almost everyone experiences creative droughts, but how can you tell when you're genuinely putting your health at risk?

David Burton
A brown dog sitting at someone's feet as they work at a desk. Pets workplace.
Features

Pets in the workplace – pros and cons

To coincide with 'Take your dog to work day', ArtsHub canvasses the pros and cons of animals in the workplace.

Gina Fairley
Career Advice

5 tips when applying for an arts grant

It certainly isn't easy to land a creative grant, but here are some tips to ensure your entry has the…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login