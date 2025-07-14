War Horse review: the stage show now gallops into Birmingham

Eighteen years after its premiere, War Horse continues to offer something rare: a piece of theatre that marries technical wonder with genuine emotional depth. The National Theatre’s landmark production, currently revived under the direction of Tom Morris and Katie Henry, remains a visually and emotionally stunning portrayal of war, love and loyalty.

Adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s novel by Nick Stafford, the play tells the story of Albert Narracott (Tom Sturgess) and his beloved horse, Joey. When Joey is sold to the British Army and sent to the front lines of World War I, Albert follows him into the heart of the conflict. What unfolds is a sweeping and harrowing journey through the trenches of France, capturing both the brutality of war and the resilience of those caught in its machinery.

Sturgess, as Albert, charts a convincing arc from wide-eyed youth to battle-hardened survivor. He brings an understated emotional truth to the role, particularly in scenes of quiet desperation and raw determination, and his connection with the puppets lends a poignant authenticity to the bond between boy and horse that lies at the heart of the story. Jo Castleton brings warmth and grit to the role of his mother, Rose.

Alexander Ballinger’s Friedrich, a kind-hearted German soldier, who risks everything to protect the horses, quietly emerges as the emotional core of the play. He provides a striking contrast to the brutality around him and Ballinger plays him with nuance and quiet dignity. In a production filled with noise and motion, his stillness and humanity linger long after the curtain falls.

From the moment Joey takes his first faltering steps as a foal and returns later in full, galloping glory, the Handspring Puppet Company’s creations enchant the audience with their uncanny, living presence. More than mere props, these life-sized puppets are characters in their own right. Every twitch of an ear, subtle shift of weight, and heaving breath brings Joey and his companions vividly to life. Yet it’s their eyes that mesmerise most – quietly holding the audience’s gaze with a haunting intensity, as if silently speaking of fear, loyalty and hope.

War Horse: animations

A standout feature of this revival is the evocative animation projected onto a jagged screen suspended above the stage – designed to resemble a torn page from a sketchbook. These pencil-drawn sequences by 59 Productions transition seamlessly from the rolling hills of Devon to the chaos of no man’s land. Paired with Adrian Sutton’s textured score and the plaintive live folk vocals of Sally Swanson, the result is a rich, immersive soundscape that transports the audience deep into both the physical and emotional landscape of the story.

Yet this is not light fare. War Horse is a heavy watch – and rightly so. The production doesn’t flinch from the horrors of mechanised warfare; it confronts them head-on. Scenes of horses caught in barbed wire, the groaning of overburdened artillery animals and the senseless deaths of both men and beasts offer no sentimental escape. But within that weight lies the production’s true heart: a sobering, beautiful reflection on loyalty, loss and the bonds that endure even in the most brutal of times.

Nearly two decades on, Joey still gallops straight into the heart.

War Horse, adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s book by Nick Stafford

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Director: Tom Morris

Revival Director: Katie Henry

Designer/Drawings: Rae Smith

Puppet Design and Fabrication: Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company

Lighting Designer: Rob Casey

Director of Movement and Horse Choreography: Toby Sedgwick

Puppetry Director: Matthew Forbes

Animation and Projection Design: Nicol Scott and Ben Pearcy for 59 Productions

Music: Adrian Sutton

Songmaker: John Tams

Sound Designer: Christopher Shutt

Cast: Alexander Ballinger, Ike Bennett, Haydn Burke, Sophie Cartman, Jo Castleton, Owen Dagnall, Tom Gilbey, Karl Haynes, Danny Hendrix, Madeleine Leslay, Clara Lioe, Damian Lynch, Christopher Naylor, Anna-Marie Piazza, Gareth Radcliffe, Daniel Rock, Simon Stanhope, Tom Sturgess, Sally Swanson, Lucy Thornburn, Chris Williams, Eloise Beaumont-Wood, Jordan Paris, Rianna Ash, Matthew Lawrence, Tea Poldervaart, Tom Quinn, Robin Hayward, Lewis McBean, Chris Milford, Rafe Young, Felicity Donnelly, Thomas Goodridge, Michael Larcombe, Gun Suen

War Horse will be performed at The Alexandra until 19 July 2025 before continuing its national tour.