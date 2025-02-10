News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Years, Harold Pinter Theatre

A brave and intelligent play brought to life by an astonishingly good ensemble.
10 Feb 2025 2:44
Dr Diana Carroll
The cast of 'The Years': four women wearing glasses and dressed in black and white.

Theatre

‘The Years’. Photo: Helen Murray.

Share Icon

French writer Annie Ernaux was 82 when she received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2022. The Years, published in 2008, is the best known of her 18 books. At once both deeply personal and strongly political, the book is an expansive memoir, but is presented as a novel rather than an autobiography.

It has been adapted for the stage by Eline Arbo, artistic director of Internationaal Theater Amsterdam with the English stage version by Stephanie Bain. After a run at London’s Almeida Theatre last year, The Years has now opened at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the heart of the West End.

Beginning with World War II, this is the story of a life told as if looking through the old family photos. As Ernaux’s words underline, “one day we’ll be in the memories of our grandchildren”. 

The ensemble of five actors – Deborah Findlay, Romola Garai, Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra and Harmony Rose-Bremner – is astonishingly strong. They each play the central, and yet unnamed, character at different stages of her life. This may sound a little awkward, but in reality it is exceptionally effective with each playing a particular life stage and age (roughly proximate to the age of the actor). These are powerful and nuanced performances, both individually and as an ensemble, embodying a quiet strength and an uplifting sense of resilience combined with sorrow and suffering.

The insightful dialogue is delivered with flair, never sounding too self-conscious. Gina McKee, one of my favourite television actors, is mesmerising on stage, able to convey complex emotions with the smallest of gestures. And young actor Harmony Rose-Bremner (such a great name) is an absolute delight, shining with enthusiasm and talent.

The script entwines a deeply personal story with the big brush strokes of recent history to craft a vivid portrait of one woman’s life shaped by a rapidly changing world. Women’s liberation and world events are juxtaposed against personal relationships and sexual encounters. The enactment of a back-street abortion is heartbreakingly sad (and the subject of numerous trigger warnings for the audience) and the graphic display of female masturbation is embarrassingly hilarious (and very cleverly stage-managed). It also talks to the disconnection between how we see ourselves and how the world sees us.

There are few props and no real set. Designer Juul Dekker uses a simple white table and chairs as the focal point, and puts white bed sheets to great effect especially when they are hung around the stage as banners. The lighting by Varja Klosse is also very effective in setting the mood. Staged without an interval, and coming in at just a tad under two hours, this is a deeply moving work that takes the audience on a shared emotional journey.  

Read: Don’t miss in February – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

It’s a theatrical cliché, but The Years really is a play that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. Highly recommended.

Sonia Friedman Productions presents the Almeida Theatre production of The Years
Harold Pinter Theatre
Adapted and Directed by: Eline Arbo
Based on Les Années by Annie Ernaux
English Stage Version: Stephanie Bain 
Music Supervisor and Sound Designer: Thijs Van Vuure
Set Designer: Juul Dekker
Lighting Designer: Varja Klosse
Cast: Deborah Findlay, Romola Garai, Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra, Harmony Rose-Bremner

Recommended for audiences 15+ with trigger warnings for graphic depictions of abortion, blood, a coerced sexual encounter and sexual content. The production includes the use of e-cigarettes, haze and flashing lights.

The Years will be performed until 19 April 2025.

Dr Diana Carroll

Dr Diana Carroll is a writer, speaker, and reviewer currently based in London. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Woman's Day and B&T. Writing about the arts is one of her great passions.

Related News

Against a stark white wall, four actors from 'The Marriage of Figaro': Cody Quattlebaum, Hanna Hipp, Hubert Francis and Mary Bevan are huddled up close together.
Reviews

Opera review: The Marriage of Figaro, London Coliseum

The English National Opera sets Mozart’s classic opera buffa in a stark white box.

Dr Diana Carroll
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. A man and a woman sit together looking offstage and smiling
Reviews

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ambassadors Theatre

F Scott Fitzgerald’s fantastic fable is indeed ‘an unordinary musical’.

Dr Diana Carroll
Reviews

Music review: Mitsuko Uchida & Mahler Chamber Orchestra: Mozart, Royal Festival Hall

Mozart shines under the gentle touch of Dame Mitsuko Uchida.

Dr Diana Carroll
small scale performance: three people sitting around a table at a library. One person has their back to the camera and is posing to the other two who are the audience members in a small scale performance work.
Features

Small is beautiful, but can small-scale programming survive within growth markets?

As blockbuster shows fill up arts calendars everywhere, the value of smaller scale arts projects is being neglected to the…

Jo Pickup
Scottish post-rock band Mogwai. Guitarist, vocalist and co-founder Stuart Braithwaite is second from the left. The photo shows four middle-aged, fair-skinned men reflected in two large wall-mounted mirrors.
Features

Mogwai’s new album ‘The Bad Fire’ transforms trauma into art

Stuart Braithwaite, co-founder of post-rock titans Mogwai, reflects on the personal pain that helped shape the Scottish band’s 11th studio…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login