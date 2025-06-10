News

Musical review: Fiddler on the Roof, Barbican Theatre, London

A fabulous 'Fiddler' overflowing with heart, humour and harmony.
10 Jun 2025 1:56
Dr Diana Carroll
A man in early 20th century peasant garb is leaping in the air. He's surrounded by several other men. Fiddler on the Roof

Cast of ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ Photo: Marc Brenner.

Once in a while, a production comes along that reminds us of the profound power of theatre to move you, to be uplifting and to connect you through stories that touch your soul. This stunning revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Barbican Theatre does all this and more. With a pitch-perfect cast and superb music, a modern yet authentic set and a timeless story told with freshness and relevance, this production is a triumph. From the first stirring notes to the poignant final scene, this glorious production is filled with heart, humour and harmony.

Directed with intelligence and empathy by Jordan Fein, the production feels both lovingly traditional and vividly contemporary. It manages to remain true to its 1964 ethos, but with a style and aesthetic that makes it very much of the moment. The opening with a lone fiddler, Raphael Papo, on the roof is a perfect prelude to what is to come and symbolises all that’s traditional and true.

This is the story of Tevye the milkman, a devoted husband and father, his wife Golde, and their five daughters who live in the rather isolated Jewish shtetl of Anatevka in 1902. Adam Dannheisser gives a sterling performance as Tevye. With his rich voice and engaging stage presence, he captures the depth of his character: world-weary yet still optimistic. Tevye is traditional, but willing to change for his family’s happiness; he’s a religious man but still has occasional moments of doubt. His conversations with God reveal much of the inner man. There’s an effortless authenticity to Dannheisser’s performance that makes it a study in character acting. It feels like he’s not just playing the role of Tevye; he really is Tevye. 

If Tevye is the rough diamond at the heart of this production, the stunning Lara Pulver gives it the glisten as his wife Golde. Pulver really is radiant, bringing a powerful combination of strength and gentle vulnerability to a character who may be overshadowed in less thoughtful productions. She also shows great comic timing. This Golde is sharp, capable and fiercely loving, even when that love for her husband and daughters is expressed with a cutting remark. This is not a woman to suffer fools.

The chemistry between Pulver and Dannheisser is magical, especially as expressed in their bittersweet duet ‘Do You Love Me?’. Beverley Klein also shines as the eccentric matchmaker Yente. Dannheiser, Pulver and Klein starred in last year’s Olivier Award-winning production for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, so they bring with them that depth of experience and intuitive way of working together on stage. The cast are all very strong, but Georgia Bruce is especially appealing as Hodel, one of the five daughters, and Dan Wolff is charming as Motel.

Musically, the production soars. Every number is performed with emotional depth and technical precision, from the joyous ‘To Life’ to the moving ‘Sunrise, Sunset’. The live orchestra, performing on stage under musical director Dan Turek, brings a lushness to Jerry Bock’s score that fills the theatre with warmth and sorrow in equal measure. The dancing is also superb, with vibrant choreography by Julia Cheng that is rooted in traditional Jewish folk dances, but with plenty of modern pizzazz. And, yes, the impressive bottle dance is still here with original choreography by Jerome Robbins.

The design by Tom Scutt feels contemporary, but still authentic with weathered wooden frames, soft lighting, fun use of haze machines and subtle touches to create a world both domestic and intimate. This visually understated approach allows the performances to shine and lets the story take centre stage. There is a specific sense of place here, but also a real universality about home and family, tradition and change.  

While this is very much a period piece, it has undeniable cultural relevance today that makes it resonate. It’s a reminder of the importance of home, the role of tradition and the strength it takes to embrace change without losing your sense of self. 

Read: Dance review: Inside Giovanni’s Room, The Rep, Birmingham

With masterful performances by Dannheisser and Pulver, a soaring score and vivacious yet disciplined direction, this is indeed a gem. It is an eloquent example of powerful storytelling showing that musical theatre can be both moving and meaningful, heartfelt and humorous. 

This Fiddler on the Roof is a superb revival that breathes fresh life into a beloved musical theatre classic. See it now!

Fiddler on the Roof
Barbican Theatre
Director: Jordan Fein
Book: Joseph Stein
Choreographer: Julia Cheng
Music: Jerry Bock
Lyrics: Sheldon Harnick
Musical Supervisor: Mark Aspinall
Designer: Tom Scutt
Sound Designer: Nick Lidster
Lighting Designer: Aideen Malone
Musical Director: Dan Turek
Cast: Adam Dannheisser, Lara Pulver, Beverley Klein, Natasha Jules Bernard, Georgia Bruce, Hannah Bristow,  Ashleigh Schuman, Georgia Dixon, Matthew Woodyatt, Dan Wolff, Daniel Krikler, Gregor Milne, Michael S Siegel, Mark Faith, Toby Turpin, Gareth Davies, Ed Bruggemeyer, Sue Appleby, Susannah van den Berg, Carys McQueen, Raphael Papo, Karl Wilson, Simon Anthony, Jack Osmond, Alex Pinder, Dylan Saffer, Chris Draper, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum 

Fiddler on the Roof will be performed at Barbican until 19 July 2025 then touring nationally to 3 January 2026.

Dr Diana Carroll

Dr Diana Carroll is a writer, speaker, and reviewer currently based in London. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Woman's Day and B&T. Writing about the arts is one of her great passions.

