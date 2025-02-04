Music review: Mitsuko Uchida & Mahler Chamber Orchestra: Mozart, Royal Festival Hall

The acclaimed pianist Mitsuko Uchida is clearly held in high esteem by music lovers in her adopted home, judging by the rousing applause as she came on stage at the Royal Festival Hall. Awarded a CBE by the late Queen in 2009, 76-year-old Dame Mitsuko lives in London, but still spends many months of the year on tour. She has been an Artistic Partner of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra (MCO) since 2016 and they have performed together on stages across the globe.

This performance featured two of Mozart’s earlier symphonies, the 18th and 21st, with a refreshing piece by Leoš Janáček in the middle. And curiously there was no Mahler on the program.

Seated centre stage at the piano, with the lid removed, Uchida had her back to the audience, so she could also conduct the players using gentle, flowing gestures. There was something quite balletic about her body language as she coaxed the players onwards and shaped the music with her hands. Renowned as an authentic ‘Mozartian’, Uchida had no need for a score, conducting and playing from memory. She also had no need for embellishment, simply allowing Mozart’s music to fill the auditorium.

It was clear from the opening bars of the Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat that these years of working together have created a depth of understanding between Uchida and the musicians of the MCO who played very much as equals, especially in the dialogue between orchestra and soloist. There was a beautiful balance and understated approach throughout.

The stage was then cleared as a sextet of wind players stood for the sprightly Mládí by the Czech composer Leoš Janáček. Written some hundred years after the Mozart symphonies, this made a refreshing contrast to those big works. The combination of bass clarinet, flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon was surprisingly light and vivacious.

After interval, it was back to business with the 21st symphony. Uchida allowed herself a few more flourishes here, no doubt encouraged by the warm reception from the capacity audience. And here was that haunting second movement that’s had its own life in the movies. Featured in both Elvira Madigan in the 1960s and the 1977 Bond classic The Spy Who Loved Me, this is a piece that stays with you.

The great delight of this performance was sharing the warmth and intimacy between Uchida and the MCO that’s come from their lengthy collaboration. It may offer no real surprises, but it’s so warm and assured that it just makes you feel all is right with the world.

Mitsuko Uchida & Mahler Chamber Orchestra: Mozart played for one night only at the Royal Festival Hall on 1 February; Mitsuko Uchida will appear again on 7 March in a program of Schubert and Beethoven.