Music review: Hough plays Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto, Barbican Hall

The BBC Symphony Orchestra (BBCSO) and pianist Sir Stephen Hough almost raised the roof at Barbican Hall with a packed program of Beethoven and Mahler, two of the canon’s greatest composers. Conducting with his usual fluid and expressive style, maestro Sakari Oramo brought out the best in his players. Oramo has been the BBCSO’s principal conductor since 2012 and that depth of familiarity and respect shines through in their performance. The players understand his every gesture as he lovingly shapes the music.

The concert opened with Beethoven’s brief but impressive Egmont Overture. Based on Goethe’s tragic tale of struggle and liberation, this is really a symphonic poem full of militaristic overtones and the drama that is to come. It may be over in less than 10 minutes, but the climax could truly wake the dead.

After some resetting of the stage for the piano and expanded orchestra, it was on to the highlight piece, Beethoven’s beautiful Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor. This is often considered to be Beethoven’s darkest piano concerto and Hough certainly brought out all its intense colours and emotions. Unlike many piano concertos, the Third isn’t just a party piece for the soloist. After an impressive orchestral introduction, the piano comes in with strength and grandeur. It may be the driving force in some parts, but throughout we see the orchestra and soloist on equal footing, engaged in a powerful duologue.

It’s no wonder that Beethoven, himself a virtuosic pianist, wrote such intense and masterful works for the piano. Playing with his usual artistic flair and crystalline articulation, Hough was compelling from the start, contrasting exquisite delicacy with powerful precision. The capacity audience showed its fulsome applause and was rewarded with a brief solo encore.

After interval, it was straight into 50 minutes of Mahler’s massive Symphony No 1 in D major. This is an epic symphony of nature that builds to a thunderous finale. It may begin with sunlit meadows and a pretty pastoral soundscape, but the stormy fourth movement is astonishing in its drama and intensity. Rarely do you see the finery of the full orchestra in such an emotional display, with the heroic call of the horns, the gracious notes of the harp, the daring drums and the huge strings in vigorous and passionate voice. The very enthusiastic standing ovation was well-deserved.

Performers: BBC Symphony Orchestra with Sakari Oramo conductor and Sir Stephen Hough piano.

Hough plays Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto was performed for one night only on 25 April 2025 at Barbican Hall.