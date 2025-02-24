The lost art of bookstore browsing – three tips for finding your next read

Australian publishing is experiencing unique volatility, but new research has revealed that many Australians want to read more. In the latest research from Australia Reads and Monash University, it was found that readers needed to become more comfortable with the lost art of bookstore browsing. They are interesting lessons that beg a look at our own reading and book buying habits.

The report comes as many bookstores struggle in a cost-of-living crisis, and many are also trying to compete with Amazon’s international monopoly on audiobooks and e-formats. There are alternatives available for the consumer, but reaching potential consumers remains the holy grail in 21st century publishing.

“Spending time discovering books and browsing is not a priority for Aspirational and Ambivalent Readers,” said the report. “You can’t read books if you haven’t found something to read, so changing attitudes towards browsing or making it easier for these segments to find books could reduce a significant barrier to recreational reading for these people.”

For avid readers, the joy of browsing and buying books is an essential part of the experience of reading and enjoying books. Here are three essential tips for finding your next read through your local bookstore.

Take time to discover something new

Online algorithms suggest to readers books based on past purchases or build upon the hype of a select monopoly of titles, as is the case with Rebecca Yarros’ latest romantic series. Browsing a bookstore with gentle curiosity presents options to you that would likely pass you by online. You are also more likely to engage with the book as a product, including the cover art, blurb, binding and more. ‘

Browsing through sections that may be unknown to you, or talking with store employees or fellow shoppers, can unearth new wonders that may have otherwise never crossed your path.

Embrace the sensory experience

Don’t discount the entire experience of a leisurely block of time spent in a bookstore. Many shops partner with cafés so you can enjoy a beverage while you browse. Independent bookshops that aren’t inside the corporate ambience of a shopping centre are more likely to have an atmosphere conducive to this.

The best bookstores embrace the Dutch concept of gezellig, which also permeates the best coffee shops. A warm, cosy and friendly atmosphere is an essential part of the book-shopping experience. It’s the polar opposite of the nightclub ambience of shopping for fast fashion. Buy a coffee, exhale and spend some time browsing.

Investigate the store as a community hub

Most great independent bookstores host popular book clubs, readings and book launches for local authors. If you’ve never been a part of one, now is the perfect time to start. The communal aspect of book stores is what separates it from other retail experiences. It is an essential tool in discovering new authors and friends.