News

 > Performing Arts > Dance > Features

Shifting the dial on pregnant dancers on stage

It wasn’t long ago that pregnancy could signal the end of a dancer’s career. Thankfully, things have changed, with companies like Co3 taking a different approach.
23 Oct 2023
Jo Pickup
pregnant dancers. A ensemble scene from a contemporary dance work on a darkened stage being performed by six dancers one of whom is 30 weeks pregnant.

Performing Arts

A scene from Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia’s latest work ‘Architect of the Invisible’ with performers (L-R) Storm Helmore, Russell Thorpe, Ella-Rose Trew, Alex Kay, Alice Kell and Macon Escobal Riley. Photo: Courtesy Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia.

Share Icon

Recently, the Australian dance company, Co3 contemporary premiered its work Architect of the Invisible to packed houses in Perth, and audiences saw its cast of 23 dancers stretched to their limits of strength and endurance.

It’s a work that imaginatively reconfigures Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, journeying through worlds of darkness and haze, as led by its throng of performers who pulse across its multi-levelled stage.

Unlock Padlock Icon

Unlock this content?

Access this content and more

Join Now Login
Jo Pickup

ArtsHub's Arts Feature Writer Jo Pickup is based in Perth. An arts writer and manager, she has worked as a journalist and broadcaster for media such as the ABC, RTRFM and The West Australian newspaper, contributing media content and commentary on art, culture and design. She has also worked for arts organisations such as Fremantle Arts Centre, STRUT dance, and the Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub of WA, as well as being a sessional arts lecturer at The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Education & Student News Features Music News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Trans. Woman with green top and long brown hair sits in armchair looking at camera with hand under chin. Behind her are a pot plant and a lamp.
Opinions & Analysis

Activists will tell you that trans roles should go to trans actors – I disagree

When a certain children's author is played by a trans performer and a trans character is played by a cis…

Anna Piper Scott
A photo of the face of drama therapist Anne Gollan with the text 'so you want my arts job?'
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Drama Therapist

Drama therapist Anne Gollan creates safe environments for play and storytelling with both children and adults.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Amplify Collective

How ‘mental health’ has been reimagined in the workplace

Good mental health in the arts won’t happen until we see people with lived experienced enabled and included as leaders…

Heidi Everett
Student musician from the University of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Photo of a young person with black hair playing a violin among other musicians.
News

Orchestras strengthening international engagement

Over 100 student musicians are heading to Singapore and Malaysia, and a new major UK partnership for the MSO has…

Celina Lei
Daniel Stoll, Florian Willeitner, Sander Stuart, Leonard Disselhorst, Vision String Quartet. Photo: Harald Hoffmann
Features

A string quartet playing classical works from memory

The acclaimed Vision String Quartet will embark on an extensive concert tour for Musica Viva on its first visit to…

Suzannah Conway
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login