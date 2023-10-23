A scene from Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia’s latest work ‘Architect of the Invisible’ with performers (L-R) Storm Helmore, Russell Thorpe, Ella-Rose Trew, Alex Kay, Alice Kell and Macon Escobal Riley. Photo: Courtesy Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia.
Recently, the Australian dance company, Co3 contemporary premiered its work Architect of the Invisibleto packed houses in Perth, and audiences saw its cast of 23 dancers stretched to their limits of strength and endurance.
It’s a work that imaginatively reconfigures Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, journeying through worlds of darkness and haze, as led by its throng of performers who pulse across its multi-levelled stage.
