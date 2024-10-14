5 ways to save money, but still support the arts

Yay verily, the cost of living is biting everyone; it’s hard enough to keep body and soul together let alone partake in activities that will incur more financial outlay. But artists of all stripes suffer greatly too in times of economic free fall, so how can you support them without spending too much – or any – money? Here are five ideas.

Off-peak performances

There’s no doubting live performance tickets are pricey, but if you are desperate to see the latest show everyone’s talking about, there are ways to mitigate the expense. The bigger productions usually have a longer run and offer many different time slots. Avoid popular prime nights of Friday or Saturday. Go and see a matinee if possible or attend on a Monday or Tuesday night. You’ll find tickets prices are on a sliding scale depending on which day or time you chose. Check whether there are any Halftix or similar avenues – where seats are discounted on the actual day of the performance, because the theatre companies would rather (cheaper) bums on seats than none at all.

Word of mouth influencing

Don’t underestimate the power of your own opinions. Say you’ve seen a show, attended an exhibition or read a book and loved it. What to do? Get on social media and tell your friends and the public at large. Your heartfelt review may help to drive others to attend the event or to go out and buy that novel. People may not necessarily trust critics, but they may be swayed by a more personal recommendation.

Libraries

Borrowing books and other media is a no-brainer, but don’t feel guilty if you can’t afford to pay for a book. Sign up to PLR (Public Lending Rights), creators and publishers are compensated in recognition of income lost through free multiple use of their books in public and educational lending libraries. This scheme applies to eBooks and audiobooks too where appropriate.

Read: 5 tips for debut authors

Substack/Patreon

If you can afford to offload some pocket money regularly, consider subscribing to the substacks of a content creator or two. It’s a hybrid blogging/social media platform where those who participate can share their work, with subscribers paying about $5 a month or $50 a year or so for the privilege of having access to new material. Patreon works in a similar fashion, with participating artists inviting people to make small, regular monetary contribution towards their work. You can pledge money to support all kinds of creators: writers, artists, podcasters, musicians…

Read: 5 tips to launch your book

Gift subscriptions

The silly season will be upon us soon, so now is a good time to think about what to ask for if loved ones are demanding some ideas about what gifts to bestow. Now is your chance to ask for a subscription to your favourite literary magazine or arts organisation. What about tickets to an upcoming concert, musical or blockbuster exhibition? Consider these options for your birthday too; there are so many arts-based gifts you can nominate.