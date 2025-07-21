News

 > Features

20 pub quiz literary questions – the children’s and young adults’ literature version

So you tried the general literary quiz and the OzLit variation, here now is one devoted to children's and YA books.
21 Jul 2025 6:31
Thuy On
A young girl is holding the hand of a toddler girl. They are walking towards some picture books.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Steve Lieman, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Following on from the previous 20 pub quiz literary questions that centred on OzLit, this time ArtsHub is concentrating on bookish questions that focus on younger readers. Often children’s and YA literature are sidelined, but there are many of us whose love of the written word began with picture books, early readers, middle-grade and YA fiction. Hence, here are 20 questions that’ll test your memory and knowledge of classics and contemporary titles

1. In E B White’s Charlotte’s Web, what’s the name of the rat?

2. How old was S E Hinton when her novel The Outsiders was published? a) 20 b)18 c) 25 d) 22

3. Which Dr Seuss book uses a vocabulary of only 50 distinct words?

4. Which Australian artist-writer produced The Lost Thing?

5. Who is the Australian Children’s Laureate for 2025?

6. In 2008, which Australian author won the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, the world’s most lucrative award for writers of children’s literature? (Hint, their body of works includes Sleeping Dogs, Surrender and The Ghost’s Child).

7. Who did the illustrations for Mem Fox’s Where is the Green Sheep?

a bookshelf full of books by Roald Dahl.
Image: solarisgirl, Wiki Commons.

8. Name the farmers in Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox.

9. Who wrote The Hate U Give, which was banned across various schools and libraries in the US?

10. What are the current number of storeys in Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton’s Treehouse series? a) 169 b) 101 c) 178 d) 152?

11. What’s the name of the Parisian schoolgirl in Ludwig Bemelmans’ picture book series?

12. Who is the youngest Pevensie sibling in C S Lewis’ The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe?

13. What is the first animal that the mouse meets in Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo? a) snake b) fox c) owl d) cat?

14. What’s the real name of Lewis Caroll, the author of Alice in Wonderland?

15. Which animal represents the Soviet Communist Party in George Orwell’s Animal Farm? a) the horses b) the cows c) the pigs d) the humans?

16. Where is Anne of Green Gables set?

17. Who wrote the poem ‘The Owl and the Pussycat’?

18. What’s the first book in the quartet of dystopian novels by Lois Lowry?

19. Name the protagonist in The Hunger Games series.

Read: 20 famous closing lines in books

20. Where do Moon-Face, Silky, The Saucepan Man, Dame Washalot live?

1. Templeton. 2. b) 18.  3. Green Eggs and Ham 4. Shaun Tan. 5. Sally Rippin. 6. Sonya Hartnett. 7. Judy Horacek. 8. Boggis, Bunce and Bean. 9. Angie Thomas. 10. a) 169. 11. Madeline. 12. Lucy. 13. b) fox. 14. Charles Dodgson. 15. c) the pigs 16. Prince Edward Island, Canada. 17. Edward Lear. 18. The Giver. 19. Katniss Everdeen. 20. The Faraway Tree.

For more ArtsHub pub quizzes.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Two panels. On left is a black and white photo of a man with his hand across his mouth. On the right is the cover of a book, 'Autocorrect' which features an illustration of a falling squirrel.
Reviews

Book review: Autocorrect, Etgar Keret

Etgar Keret is back with 33 short stories about life, the universe and everything in between.

Thuy On
Some fairy lights in the middle of an open book.
Features

The book that changed your life

A selection of books that inspired and influenced, and left an indelible impression.

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is a man with a balding head. He's wearing a shirt and jacket. On the right is the cover of a book 'Hiroshige, artist of the open road' which shows mountains and an island inlet.
Reviews

Book review: Hiroshige: artist of the open road, Alfred Haft

Experience the wonder of Hiroshige’s artistic imagination in this superb British Museum publication.

Dr Diana Carroll
Two panels. On left is black and white portrait of a man with short cropped hair. On right is cover of a book, 'Blind Corners' which is salmon coloured.
Reviews

Book review: Blind Corners, Michael Collins

A thoughtful contemplation on ‘the art of fixing a shadow’.

Dr Diana Carroll
An annoyed looking cat. It has light brownish fur.
Opinions & Analysis

10 pet peeves about books

Some of the little things that annoy readers before they even read a page.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login