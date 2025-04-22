Why the ‘career ladder’ is outdated for artists (and what to do instead)

For most artists and creative workers, the traditional career ladder looks less like a tidy ascent and more like a chaotic jungle gym. Traditional career progression models don’t fit the reality of modern arts careers – and that may be a good thing. One of the reasons artists are more likely to suffer from burnout is that they may fall prey to the idea of climbing a non-existent ladder.

The ladder metaphor is borrowed from industrial-era thinking. It’s well-suited to corporate environments, but creative careers are rarely linear. Metrics such as promotions and titles don’t make sense when your career is centred on projects, relationships and reputation. In recent years, the gig economy has only grown.

A ‘career lattice’ is a more suitable model in the new environment. It means workers can move up, down, sideways or even diagonally. Lattices are less about career climbing and more about accumulating skills, networks, diverse experiences and personal growth. Success may mean branching into teaching, starting a side business or moving into consultation in adjacent fields.

For the working artist, this means building a ‘career ecosystem’, not a ladder. Focusing on nurturing relationships and diversifying income streams is mandatory. It also means a mental refocus away from the next project to the longer term. This can be tough when artists are living pay cheque to cheque, but building strategies towards a more diverse career portfolio is better for overall long-term growth.

Success isn’t about reaching the top. It’s about designing a career that actually fits your creative life. This means more joy and wellbeing for creative artists.