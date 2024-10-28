News

 > Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Venue Technical Manager

If you possess a broad range of technical skills, are calm under pressure and can solve problems creatively, then being a venue and technical manage may be the role for you.
28 Oct 2024 1:09
Richard Watts
Shane Grant, La Mama Theatre’s acting Venue Technical Manager, discusses his role for the So you want my arts job? series. A dark-haired, middle-aged and fair-skinned man with a greying beard and glasses smiles for the camera against a green background.

Performing Arts

Shane Grant, La Mama Theatre’s acting Venue and Technical Manager. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Shane Grant is the acting Venue Technical Manager for Melbourne’s La Mama Theatre in Australia, and has years of experience as a lighting designer. He has been acknowledged as an ‘absolute genius’ (Theatre People, 30 July 2016) for his lighting design of Sarah Kane’s 4:48 Psychosis, and earned a Bachelor of Arts (Performing Arts) from the Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne some time ago.

Grant is also an artistic director with Metanoia Theatre and has toured the world, operated venues and technically managed venues, written shows, performed shows, stage managed shows, sold tickets to shows, produced shows, sold drinks in the foyer at shows, built props, built sets, built theatres and given the St Crispin’s Day speech that gets everyone over the line on opening night – sometimes all with the same production.

This is what he had to share on this diverse, internationally interchangeable, job.

How would you describe your job to friends and family? 

My friends understand because they mostly also work in theatre or have been to the theatre enough by now. Family, however, is a different matter. They tend to think that I am an IT manager or some kind of caretaker who turns on the lights. When I was tech manager at Gasworks (Australia) back in the day my grandmother was telling her friends that I was the head of the gas company. I don’t like to let reality spoil their illusions.

What sort of training is available for people wishing to enter your field?

There is all sorts of training, from the formal to the informal. I formally trained as a lighting designer and picked up the venue stuff along the way. The main thing about working in the theatre though is you really have to enjoy it; it’s too hard otherwise.

And what about career progression: are there clear career pathways for people in your field?

Career progression is not really something that I think about. My old mate John Romeril said, when he was picking up his lifetime achievement award, “Theatre is a community not an industry,” which resonates with me. If you conduct yourself in a trustworthy and reliable manner in the community, word gets around and people ask you to collaborate with them. Then there is also making opportunities for yourself and putting yourself in positions where opportunities are going to present themselves.

What’s an average day or week like for you?  

My current average week is:

  • Sunday: Front of house matinee shift followed by venue inductions for new shows and supervising seating bank moves.
  • Monday morning: Emails, checking what the week holds, being available to bump in shows, provide keys and access.
  • Monday afternoon: Painting sign boards for the incoming shows.
  • Tuesday: A full admin day.
  • Wednesday: Afternoon to show opening time: being available for last minute trouble-shooting.
  • Thursday: Time off unless something has come up.
  • Friday: Production managing the theatre’s festivals and events.

Of course, I could also be doing a lighting design in either venue at the same time.

If you were interviewing someone to take over your job, what skills and qualities would you look for? 

Good broad range of technical skills, being calm under pressure, listening, creative problem solving, empathy and understanding the processes of other theatre makers.

What is the most memorable thing that’s ever happened to you in your career to date?

Falling off a ladder and grabbing the lighting bar as I fell past, then calmly asking the high school students I was working with to put the ladder up again so I could get down. That was another time that I failed to quit smoking.

And finally, what’s the most challenging technical request an artist has ever come to you with?

This wasn’t asked of me, but it’s my favourite request. ‘A pink cloud appears above the audience. It slowly moves toward the stage then descends to the floor where it splits and disappears into either wing.’

I once got a cloud to hover over the stage at the climax of a Greek tragedy; it took a lot of trial and error and control of the atmosphere (heating and cooling) in the theatre. 

Read more So you want my arts job? stories

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Visual Arts Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis Reviews News
More
Woman holding up ceramic cups made in workshop.
Features

Tips on how to run a creative workshop

From veteran workshop presenters to seasoned participants, ArtsHub shares their tips for success.

Gina Fairley
Stephen Fry at the Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, held annually in the booktown of Hay-on-Wye, Wales. A grey-haired, slightly plump Englishman smiles benignly at the camera. He wear a blue jacket over a red shirt and is sitting in a leather armchair. His right hand is on his knee; his left hand is turned upwards, as if encouraging comment or conversation.
Features

Stephen Fry: Art is complex, terrifying, dangerous and wonderful – and quite useless

English author, actor and raconteur Stephen Fry explains why art is like wine and how he makes people smile as…

Richard Watts
Reviews

Music review: The Sound of Philadelphia, Royal Albert Hall

A night of solid gold hits celebrating a significant 50th anniversary.

Dr Diana Carroll
a grey haired conductor Michael Tilson Thomas hugs two female singers Siobhan Stagg (in a white dress), and Alice Coote (in a black dress), standing in front of an orchestra
Reviews

Music review: Gustav Mahler, Symphony No 2 Resurrection, Barbican

A much-loved conductor shines in a Mahler master work.

Dr Diana Carroll
News

Jimmie Nicol, the Londoner who became a Beatle for 13 days, captured by Adelaide photographer

Works by Adelaide photographer Vic Grimmett are up for sale and among them are photos of The Beatles with one…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login