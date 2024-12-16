So you want my arts job: Street Dancer/Street Dance Festival Director

From studying civil engineering to pursuing her passion in street dance, Alice ‘Arisse’ Tauv is the co-founder and director of Australia’s largest annual street dance festival, Destructive Steps.

Tauv sees street dance as a powerful art form that brings community together and she has dedicated over 13 years to learn the craft, including six years of teaching it and spreading the joy to others.

Specialising in Hiphop Freestyle, Tauv performs at a range of events. Tauv shares her journey as a street dancer, festival director and event producer, and what it means to be a community leader in championing for a niche sector.

How would you describe what you do?

As the director of a grassroots non-profit organisation specialising in street dance, my role is multifaceted and dynamic. I wear many hats, overseeing the organisation’s operations, advancing its mission, fostering strong community connections and, most importantly, driving meaningful impact through event curation and educational initiatives.

In my capacity as a street dance event producer, I blend artistic vision, logistical expertise and a deep commitment to community engagement to create events that are not just gatherings, but transformative experiences. Each event is designed to bring people together, celebrate the artistry of street dance and leave a lasting positive imprint on the community.

How did you get started in your career?

I started my career in street dance during my university days while pursuing a degree in civil engineering. I joined the university’s Street Dance/Hip Hop Society and immersed myself in their activities – taking classes, attending jam sessions, performing in showcases and competing in battles.

Over time, I stepped up to join the executive committee, taking on an active role in organising events and building connections within the wider street dance community.

After graduating, my passion for street dance only grew stronger. I continued to organise events and lead workshops as a freelancer before co-founding Destructive Steps Dance Association, a non-profit organisation, with my mentor Jo-1 and other dedicated organisers.

What’s an average day or week like?

An average day or week for me as a director can vary significantly, especially depending on whether there’s an upcoming event or not. I balance this role with other creative ventures, so no two days are ever quite the same.

During ‘hell week’ – the week leading up to an event – it’s an intense, chaotic time. We’re fully immersed in the process, ensuring all the final details come together perfectly. This means a lot of admin work, constant communication, multiple trips to places like Officeworks or Bunnings and plenty of troubleshooting. It’s a whirlwind, but all the effort is worth it when the event finally comes to life.

What’s the most common misconception about being a street dancer?

A common misconception about street dance is that it’s easy and doesn’t require much practice. While street dance is indeed a welcoming culture where anyone, regardless of background, is encouraged to join and express themselves, it also demands countless hours of rigorous training and dedication – just like any other dance style.

2024 Destructive Steps street dance festival, 4v4 Breaking. Photo: JNY.

Freestyle, a cornerstone of street dance, is often undervalued, yet mastering it requires immense creativity, skill and discipline. Freestyling is not simply moving to music; it’s an art form that combines technique, musicality and personal expression in the moment.

I hope the general audience can come to understand and appreciate the depth and artistry of street dance, recognising it with the same respect and admiration as we do within the community.

If you were interviewing someone for your job as a Street Dance Festival Director, what skills and qualities would you look for?

Outside of the essential skills like organising, budgeting, event management, communication, networking and problem-solving, I would prioritise someone with a combination of strong leadership abilities, creative vision and an authentic understanding of the street dance community and its culture.

The ideal candidate would be someone who can effectively balance the artistic and logistical demands of the role, ensuring the festival runs smoothly while maintaining its cultural authenticity and connection to the heart of the street dance community. They should be passionate about uplifting the community, fostering inclusivity, and curating meaningful experiences that resonate with dancers and audiences alike.

What’s the best thing happening in your field at the moment?

It’s an exciting and transformative time for the street dance community! The upskilling of individuals and groups within the scene is paving the way for incredible opportunities and growth. The increasing number of street dance crews, organisations and groups getting the chance to collaborate with prominent arts and dance institutions is a testament to the scene’s vibrancy and talent.

Not only are they showcasing their art to wider audiences, but many are also stepping into leadership roles by forming their own organisations, securing grants and creating more platforms for others to thrive. This ecosystem of growth and mutual support is inspiring. It highlights the community’s resilience and adaptability, while also demonstrating how street dance is increasingly being recognised and valued as an integral part of the arts landscape.

How do you define success in your profession?

Being in such a niche field, it’s humbling to recognise that there aren’t many directors who have walked this path before. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished so far – achievements that once felt like distant dreams have become reality, with amazing opportunities coming our way.

Ultimately, the bigger vision is to see a future where everyone in the street dance community can work full-time in this realm, be paid fairly for their artistry, and have street dance recognised as the legitimate and powerful dance style that it truly is. It’s about paving the way for sustainability and respect, ensuring the culture thrives while its practitioners are valued for their craft.