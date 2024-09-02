News

 > Career Advice

Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Finding Your Success

The final video in this first module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
2 Sep 2024 2:30
Madeleine Swain
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.

All Arts

Image: Harish Sharma, Pixabay.

Share Icon

ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Over the next few months ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

First cab off the ranks is the Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, in which Dina Jezdic explains how a combination of vision planning, understanding your value proposition and roadmap will be your path to success. Jezdic is a creative, a writer and a highly experienced and trusted mentor. In this week’s video, the final contribution in this first Learning Module, she explains the importance of Finding Your Success.

Look out for the next series of videos, as we move into Learning Module 2, Selling Yourself, where Dominic Hoey dives deeper into the art of self-promotion, sharing his advice on everything from writing an effective bio to thinking like an American.

The video Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1Finding Your Success was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Career Advice Features Visual Arts Performing Arts Education & Student News Writing and Publishing Opinions & Analysis News Youth arts Digital
More
Having a self-employed partner can significantly reduce your life satisfaction. A couple hold hands, but stare in opposite directions, as if each needs something different to the other.
Career Advice

Married to the job? How having a self-employed partner might be hurting your happiness

The pressures of self-employment can have a significant impact on one's partner, writes Hassan Kalantari Daronkola.

The Conversation
High speed image of a tennis ball with water trail. Cut-through content
Career Advice

11 tips on how to master cut-through content

Churning out content for your socials, but feel like you're hitting a brick wall when it comes to getting traction?…

Gina Fairley
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.
Career Advice

Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Finding Your Network

The next in a new series of videos offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea…

Madeleine Swain
Organisational ethics. Five arms reach across a desk, over notebooks and a laptop to clasp each other's wrists.
Opinions & Analysis

Organisational ethics: walking the talk

With artists and companies in crisis, ArtsHub shares some tips on how to move values from the page into practice…

Kate Larsen
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.
Career Advice

Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Finding Your Mentor

The next in a new series of videos offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login