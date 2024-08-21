News

 > Career Advice

Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Finding Your Mentor

The next in a new series of videos offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
21 Aug 2024 8:11
Madeleine Swain
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.

All Arts

Image: Harish Sharma, Pixabay.

Share Icon

ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea in New Zealand, have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Over the next few months ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

First cab off the ranks is the Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, in which Dina Jezdic explains how a combination of vision planning, understanding your value proposition and roadmap will be your path to success. Jezdic is a creative, a writer and a highly experienced and trusted mentor. In this week’s video from the series, she explains the importance of Finding Your Mentor.

For further advice, listen to the two-part Creative Exchange podcast on this topic, produced by ArtsHub and Creative Victoria, with guests Collette Brennan, Daniel Santangeli, Caroline Bowditch and Tamar Dolev. You can hear Part One here and Part Two here.

Look out for the next video in this Module, Finding Your Network .

The video Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1Finding Your Mentor was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Career Advice Features Visual Arts Performing Arts Education & Student News Writing and Publishing News Opinions & Analysis Youth arts Aggregations
More
confidentiality: a photograph of hands and fingers pointing at a contract someone is holding, with papers and a laptop on a desk behind them.
Features

Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?

Confidentiality around creative work can be hugely important. But when do contract clauses limit arts workers' freedom of speech?

Jo Pickup
Participants in the Future of Leadership program (2-8 August 2024). A group of young leaders from Asia backgrounds sitting in a room.
Opinions & Analysis

My 7 learnings on the future of leadership that may come as a surprise

Leadership reimagined by diverse professionals for a new era.

Celina Lei
Hands holding phone and uploading digital images to computer screen in background. Photos.

Nearly 5 billion photos are taken daily – so here’s how to stand out

With less than 8% of photos now taken with cameras, ArtsHub marks World Photography Day by looking at photography careers,…

Gina Fairley
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.
Career Advice

Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Finding Your Audience

The next in a new series of videos offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea…

Madeleine Swain
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.
Career Advice

Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Essential Elements, Selling Yourself

The next in a new series of videos offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login