ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea (New Zealand) have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Over the next few months ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

First cab off the ranks is the Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, in which Dina Jezdic explains how a combination of vision planning, understanding your value proposition and roadmap will be your path to success. Jezdic is a creative, a writer and a highly experienced and trusted mentor. In this week’s video from the series, she explains the importance of Finding Your Audience.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Look out for the next video in this Module, Finding Your Mentor.

The video Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Finding Your Audience was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.