Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Mentoring

The third of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
1 Dec 2024 23:31
Madeleine Swain
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.

Image: Harish Sharma, Pixabay.

ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

We’re now sharing the Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, in which we meet and hear from Linda Tyler, a New Zealand curator, writer and seasoned mentor, whose career has developed from being an exhibit herself (!) to teaching art and design history at universities across Aotearoa. In this module she reveals her hacks for growth through networking, social media and mentoring.

In the third video of the fourth Learning Module, Mentoring, Tyler dips her toe into the world of mentoring and reveals what’s she has learned as an experienced mentor in educational institutions and the wider creative sector, both formally and informally. It’s a great way to give back, she says, but there’s much more to it than that.

Look out for the penultimate in this series of videos for Module 4, Communities of Interest, where Tyler shares her advice on how to find your tribe as a practising artist or creative, and how mentoring can help you do that.

The video Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4Mentoring was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

To see all the ArtsHub Learning Module posts in one place.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

