News

 > Career Advice

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Communities of Interest

The penultimate of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
10 Dec 2024 3:33
Madeleine Swain
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.

All Arts

Image: Harish Sharma, Pixabay.

Share Icon

ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

We’re now sharing the Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, in which we meet and hear from Linda Tyler, a New Zealand curator, writer and seasoned mentor, whose career has developed from being an exhibit herself (!) to teaching art and design history at universities across Aotearoa. In this module she reveals her hacks for growth through networking, social media and mentoring.

In the penultimate video of the fourth Learning Module, Communities of Interest, Tyler explains how her experience of mentoring has helped her find her creative sector tribes, which she dubs ‘communities of interest’. And to ensure those communities develop and thrive she recommends taking some simple steps: keep the connection going, be consistent and always remember your manners, especially when it comes to thanking people for services rendered.

Look out for the very last in this series of videos for the last Module 4, Conclusion, where Tyler sums up the advice of her previous four chapters.

The video Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4Mentoring was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

To see all the ArtsHub Learning Module posts in one place.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

Career Advice Features Visual Arts Performing Arts Education & Student News Writing and Publishing News Opinions & Analysis Youth arts Aggregations
More
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.
Career Advice

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Mentoring

The third of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big…

Madeleine Swain
Is sleep helpful for creativity? The answers may surprise you.
Features

From Woolf to Einstein: exploring the connection between sleep and creativity

Is sleep the secret ingredient for creative legends? The answers are surprising.

David Burton
Features

Don’t miss in December – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

This month with a very merry festive twist!

Dr Diana Carroll
Studying the daily routines of artists can inspire anyone's creativity.
Features

From Beethoven to Murakami: 5 daily routines that spark artistic brilliance

Studying the daily routines of history's geniuses might strike some as intimidating, but they hold important clues for any aspiring…

David Burton
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.
Career Advice

Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Using Social Media for Networking

The second of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login