Good project proposals: 5 dos and don’ts

Whether you’re applying to an open call or a grant application, having a strong project proposal will likely increase the chances of success.

Opportunities in the arts are competitive, so here are some tips to consider.

1. Don’t apply to everything

It’s not easy to face rejection and sometimes we think it’s better to spread the net wide, rather than devote energy in one application only to see it fall through. However, it’s a crucial skill to identify which opportunities are best aligned with our goals and have the highest chances of success.

Don’t apply to everything mindlessly; it comes off as insincere and organisers are likely to notice.

Also make sure that you match the eligibility criteria, if any. Some opportunities are specific to career stage or location, or are reserved to support people from marginalised backgrounds.

2. Do tailor your submission

Once you’ve decided which call-outs are actually worth your time, it’s important to do some research into the organisation and identify any threads, missions or themes that connect with your work.

Make a case as for why your proposal should be considered, and how it can further the organisation’s commitment to its values and priorities.

Taking a look at previous successful participants can provide an indication as to what assessors are looking for.

In most cases, taking the time to tailor your submission is going to be more rewarding than sending out a template submission and just swapping out minor details (or, in the worst case, forgetting to update them).

3. Do be realistic

Laying out some of the practical and logistical considerations, such as budget, timeline and resources can make the selection panel’s job easier and help them better understand if it’s the right fit.

Consider the medium of your work and what is required in its presentation. If you’re working with sculpture, how many plinths do you need? If video, what specification of screens? If performance, what sort of backstage/crew support is required?

Keep your concept clear, defined, realistic and compelling.

4. Don’t submit more than what’s needed

Follow instructions and if anything is unclear, don’t be afraid to ask. Pay attention to document formats and only submit the required material. Trying to bulk up your application with unnecessary information will only add more work for the assessor and contribute to a less favourable impression.

Make sure that your artist statement, CV and contact details are up-to-date. Good quality photos of artworks, previous projects and the artist are a baseline.

Properly name your files so that the assessor can easily identify and access them.

5. Do seek feedback on your project proposal

Having peers look over your proposal before submitting it can lead to invaluable feedback and help strengthen the submission. They can be fellow artists, arts workers or mentors.

Ask questions like: ‘Do you think my proposal is clearly articulated?’, ‘Is there crucial information missing or things about which you’d like more details?’ and ‘Do you think this is practically feasible?’

Take that feedback to revise and improve your proposal.