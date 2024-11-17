News

5 unexpected truths of being a published author

Here are some surprising facts about being in print for the very first time.
17 Nov 2024 23:01
Thuy On
A photo of a sculptured object with a surprise expression on its face.

Photo: Heather Wilde, Unsplash.

Last week ArtsHub listed some misconceptions about authors – false beliefs often held by newbies or from those outside book publishing. So this time, here is the opposite corollary: facts about being a writer that those who made it into print for the first time were either shocked or pleasantly surprised by…

1. From go to whoa can take a long time

Many debut authors who’ve had a book published by an external agency (not self-published) are astonished at how long the entire process takes, and indeed it can be a few years before a loose-bound manuscript is transformed into an actual physical book-shape entity that’s ready to be displayed on shelves. There’s a lot to do after all, including contract negotiation, editing, proofreading and cover design. And remember the publisher is juggling various books simultaneously, so your book is just one of many that are being fed into the publishing machine.

2. What about the next one?

Even when their books have barely made it out in print, many writers are afflicted with the dreaded ‘what now?’ syndrome. Few can simply rest and enjoy the finished product of their labours and most are already either anxious about or in the early brainstorming stages of their next writerly project. Creatives are a particularly neurotic cohort of people.

3. The random validation

Of course writers love compliments: we are needy and need affirmation like any artist. But, aside from positive feedback from our family and friends – which, let’s face it, is a given and almost mandatory –what’s especially gratifying is receiving unexpected praise. There’s nothing quite so satisfying for a writer than when a complete stranger reaches out – maybe on social media, maybe in real life after a reading event – to say that they have not only read but also enjoyed your book. That fuzzy warm feeling makes all the late nights and endless edits worthwhile.

So, readers, if you’ve loved a book, feel free not just to rave about it to your network but to also contact the writer and tell them so – your words will be very much appreciated.

4. The near impossibility of grant winning

Seeing as writers receive oh-so very little for their work (usually only 10% of the RRP of a book, so do the maths) many – if they have the gumption and the stamina – will apply for grants and residencies proffered by private and government agencies. But you’ll soon find out how difficult it is to score one or any of these grants. It is akin to winning the lottery. There are always so many applicants, stringent criteria you have to fulfil and a highly competitive judging process.

Read: Top 5 misconceptions about being a published author

5. Launch it baby!

Whether you have a launch at a bookshop (very common because of its many conveniences), or host your own in a private venue, having a birthday party for your spanking new release provides so much joy. Why? Well, here’s your chance to show the world the fruit of your endeavours, finally! You dress up in your best party gear, you get to scribble your signature many times over virgin paper and your nearest and dearest, as well as publishing folk, are all in full supportive mode. Being a writer can be such a lonely, self-doubting experience. A launch event is a reminder that you are loved by your community and that your book – at least for this night – is well-received.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Visual Arts Performing Arts Digital Television Film Features Career Advice Reviews Opinions & Analysis News
