5 tips on landing a visually arresting book cover

We all judge a book by its cover regardless of what the adage says, but how do you make sure that your own work stand outs like a beacon among the sea of titles? Remember, whether it’s on a shelf or on a screen, the cover is the face of your book, an invitation for prospective readers to engage further, so giving a good impression should be an absolute priority. Here are some tips you should consider before you decide.

Research

Have a browse through some of the winning and shortlisted covers of the Australian Book Design Awards, the longest running book design awards in the country. For over 70 years, the Awards have ‘celebrated the bravest, the most beautiful and most original books published in Australia’.

In the UK, there are the British Book Design and Production Awards, and you can also find professional advice from OpenBooks, Publishers Association in the UK.

You’d be sure to find some inspiration for your own book in this catalogue of work that impressed the judges.

Collaborate with your publisher

Most authors are able to liaise with their publisher about the kind of cover they would like. Depending on the publishing company, the designer will be in-house or outsourced. Even if your drawing skills are abysmal you can still do a mock-up with pen and paper to show them a rough sketch. Your publisher may have their own ideas, but there should be a middle ground reached to keep both parties satisfied. Don’t sign off on a cover that makes you unhappy; you’ll soon regret it when you have to promote it on the publicity trail and see images of it everywhere in print and online.

Keep it simple and consider any leitmotifs

Sometimes the best design is the simplest. So, if there is a recurring symbol in your book – maybe it features a fox or begonias or windmills or whatever is crucial to the theme – consider incorporating it into your overall design. It’s like a shorthand clue to the contents within.

Remember that blank, negative space can be just as impactful as any other design element. Cluttered covers don’t work well when viewed as thumbnails online, so it’s better to adhere to the “less is more” rule.

Ensure the text is easy to read

A strong cover can visually represent the story’s themes, but sometimes the graphics can overwhelm the title. Beware of having the title and the author’s name written in fancy, cursive font that is difficult to read against the background visual noise. Remember, readers are picky and fickle. If they are deterred by an overly elaborate and fussy typography they may not proceed further. This doesn’t mean that you can’t still experiment with font type, colour, shape, size or placement; just be conscious of how text and imagery can be intertwined harmoniously.

Consider colour palette

Think of the appropriate colour scheme to evoke emotions and set the tone for readers. Consider, for instance, the use of two contrasting colours to make a statement: black and white, light and dark. Different genres will lend themselves to different aesthetics: muted and pastel for romance, brooding and stark for crime. Such distinct colour-coded designs will immediately be recognisable for readers interested in these genres.

