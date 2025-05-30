News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Alien, Adelphi Theatre, London

Conceptually ambitious and visually dense but tonally inconsistent and lacking a clear artistic throughline.
30 May 2025 6:53
Nina Culley
A sequence from the stage production 'The Rock 'n' Roll Alien'. Photo: Supplied.

Performing Arts

A sequence from the stage production ‘The Rock ‘n’ Roll Alien’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Conceptually ambitious and visually dense, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Alien positions itself as a kaleidoscopic celebration of Bowie’s legacy – his ever-evolving sound, his iconic costuming, and his refusal to be bound by genre or form. The production takes a similar maximalist approach to Brett Morgen’s 2022 documentary Moonage Daydream, which eschewed linear storytelling in favour of a musically explosive, visceral collage of Bowie’s world. Like Morgen’s film, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Alien uses music, visual projections, and fragmentary soundbites. But where Moonage Daydream was hypnotic and propulsive, this production, which landed for one night only at London’s Adelphi Theatre, borders on disjointed pastiche.

What’s missing is a clear artistic throughline – something this production sorely needs. Tonal inconsistencies pile up: a masked ballerina here, a quasi-religious outdoor dance circle there. These moments, striking as they are, don’t connect, and are matched by abrupt scene transitions that lack effort or flow. Even the intermission arrives so suddenly it takes much of the audience by surprise.

Still, there’s genuine reverence in the musical selections. The show loosely charts Bowie’s career from ‘Space Oddity’ to ‘Lazarus’, ending with an encore of ‘Heroes’ (an absolute crowd favourite). There are thoughtful references throughout: the skull from ‘Cracked Actor’, the yellow suit and TV-headed dancers from ‘Sound and Vision’, even the haunting, bandaged figure from the ‘Lazarus’ video.

Singing these classics are Greg Oliver, Sian Crowe, and Elliot Rose. Oliver, in particular, channels Bowie; he’s a natural rock n’ rock alien with uncanny vocal precision – his rendition of ‘Let’s Dance’ comes remarkably close to the original in tone and texture. Crowe and Rose have impressive vocal ranges, though their stage presence leans more into musical theatre than Bowie’s magnetic edge.

Choreographer Sophie Quay brings energy and stylistic range, moving her dancers fluidly from retro funk to contemporary dance. The dancers feel most cohesive and integrated when performing as an ensemble, their energy and synchronicity bolstering the overall atmosphere. The solo numbers, however, appear disconnected from the surrounding music or visuals. That said, Luke Hodkinson stands out with a solo early in the show – a devilish, high-voltage performance.

Billy Gwilliam’s visuals are often arresting, particularly in the second act, when the show leans into darker, more avant-garde imagery. A sequence set to Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ is a standout. But elsewhere, the aesthetic – neon, tumbling florals, jagged, looping psychedelic backdrops, and hyper-saturated forests – give parts of the show an amateurish-feel.

The costuming follows a similar pattern. The intention to honour Bowie’s fashion legacy is there: his Ziggy Stardust era, the tailored suits of the Thin White Duke, the Alexander McQueen coat scorched by cigarette burns. Some costumes deliver. Others fall short: ill-fitting Lycra, tacky glam rock, a zebra-print bodysuit.

Read: Dance review: Inside Giovanni’s Room, The Rep, Birmingham

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Alien is undeniably a labour of love, but it’s one in need of sharper direction and a more unified vision. Because despite the strength of the source material (I mean, how could you go wrong with Bowie?), the result is garish and – dare I say – a tad boring.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Alien
Created and Directed by Simon Gwilliam
Costume Director: Sadie Yukon
Producers: Simon Gwilliam and Sadie Yukon
Executive Producer: John Dalston
Cast includes: Greg Oliver, Sian Crowe, and Elliot Rose

Adelphi Theatre, London

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Alien was performed on Tuesday 27 May 2025.

This article was edited after publication in order to correct the production’s title, after an error was made during the initial editing process.

Nina Culley

Nina Culley is a writer and horror enthusiast based in Naarm. She’s the Studio Manager and Director of Melbourne Young Writers' Studio where she also teaches creative writing. Her works have appeared in Kill Your Darlings, Aniko Press and Eureka Street.

Related News

Two male dancers in an intimate pose, the weight of one man's body holding up the other. They stand within a small cube representing Giovanni’s room. The room also contains a chaise lounge and a lampstand. The photo is a scene from the dance theatre production 'Inside Giovanni’s Room'.
Reviews

Dance review: Inside Giovanni’s Room, The Rep, Birmingham

A fearless and tender dance adaptation that confronts queer desire, shame, and selfhood with aching vulnerability.

Claire Parsons
A woman in white furs is standing above a glacial hill. On the right is a lion puppet and a man in shades of brown. Black-clad puppeteers are also visible on stage. A scene from the stage production, 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'.
Reviews

Theatre review:  The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

A moody, imaginative take on Narnia where puppets prowl and actors play their own score.

Claire Parsons
An orchestra is in the background. In the foreground a woman is standing in front of a desk. Two men are standing between her, The one on the right is wielding a small knife. A scene from Opera North's staged concert version of Verdi's 'Simon Boccanegra'.
Reviews

Opera review: Simon Boccanegra, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank London

Opera North gives a masterclass in operatic concert staging.

Dr Diana Carroll
A woman in red at the front bottom left corner with four people in black (with red gloves) leaning back next to each other. A scene from Jasmin Vardimon Company's 'ALiCE'.
Reviews

Dance review: ALiCE, Sadler’s Wells, London

A 'curiouser and curiouser' reinvention of 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland'. 

Dr Diana Carroll
The company of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' perform on a brightly lit stage, with the titular character standing centre-stage, arms raised triumphantly. Many of the other characters point towards him, as if in celebration.
Reviews

Theatre review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Birmingham Hippodrome

A gloriously bonkers blast of musical mayhem.

Claire Parsons
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login