News

 > News

V&A Wedgwood exhibition to debut in Australia

In a coup for Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Wedgwood comes to Queensland from the V&A.
11 Nov 2024 2:26
Gina Fairley
Happy image of woman in red dress and man in t-shirt having a tea party in tropical location. Wedgwood

Visual Arts

Councillor Liam Mooney and Townsville City Galleries director Holly Arden on The Strand, Townsville, for ‘Wedgwood Artists and Industry’ exhibition. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The landmark exhibition Wedgwood: Artists and Industry, will travel to the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery in an Australian exclusive from the UK’s iconic Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in 2025. The gallery is located in Townsville, in regional Queensland, which is a major tourism location.

Two iconic brands – the V&A and Wedgwood – come together to present 100 objects at the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, opening in April.

Townsville City Galleries director Dr Holly Arden says, “Wedgwood is a coup for us, further cementing Townsville as the north Queensland capital of arts and culture.”

This will be the first time that Perc Tucker has hosted a paid exhibition, and Arden says that it brings the Gallery “into line with other nationally recognised galleries that host internationally-renowned artworks”.

The Gallery is looking forward to welcoming the visitors who will travel interstate to see this remarkable collection. 

Townsville Councillor, Liam Mooney, notes that the city has a long history of championing Australian ceramics. “Perc Tucker Regional Gallery is the home of the North Queensland Ceramic Awards, which celebrates excellence in Australian ceramics during its biennial exhibition.”  

Mooney continues, “Hosting Wedgwood: Artists and Industry takes the city’s reputation as a ceramics hub and catapults it to the next level, showcasing our city’s arts scene on an international stage.”

What to expect to see

The V&A Wedgwood Collection’s chief curator Catrin Jones says the museum was thrilled to be sharing some of its most prized pieces with Australian audiences as part of this brand new exhibition.

“We’re delighted that our exhibition Wedgwood: Artists and Industry is travelling to Townsville for its first leg in 2025. This exhibition showcases the artistry of Wedgwood and the extraordinary technical innovations that mark out this company over four centuries through highlights from the V&A’s Wedgwood collections and archives,” says Jones.

The exhibition charts the complex history and cutting-edge creativity of Wedgwood. Arden explains, “Visitors to Perc Tucker Regional Gallery will be amazed by pieces spanning more than 200 years across five distinct chapters, giving them the chance to learn the history of this household name and its global impact on the world of ceramics, while exploring a completely immersive exhibition experience.”

Read: Independence will define Sturt Gallery and Studios’ future

She adds, “This is nothing like looking inside your grandma’s china cabinet. The company’s founder Josiah Wedgwood was like an early Kim Kardashian – a brand powerhouse. At the same time, the Wedgwood story is woven into Australia’s colonial history. Explorer Joseph Banks actually supplied Josiah with clays sourced from Sydney Cove, which were used to create a medallion commemorating the landing of the First Fleet in 1788.”

Wedgwood: Artists and Industry will be presented at Townsville’s Perc Tucker Regional Gallery from April to August 2025. This exhibition is ticketed.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing Digital Film Television Features Career Advice News Museums Opinions & Analysis
More
Group of people sitting around in an acting workshop.
Features

How do I market my workshop for success?

Ten ways to market your creative workshop, and increase your cash flow.

Gina Fairley
Woman holding up ceramic cups made in workshop.
Features

Tips on how to run a creative workshop

From veteran workshop presenters to seasoned participants, ArtsHub shares their tips for success.

Gina Fairley
Marguerite Humeau, ‘*stir’, 2024, installation view at 15th Gwangju Biennale. Glowing round orbs are situated on the ground and hung from the ceiling around a statue-like figure covered by a white cloth.
Reviews

Exhibition review: 15th Gwangju Biennale, South Korea

An overview of Nicolas Bourriaud‘s 15th Gwangju Biennale – an intricate visual opera – plus national pavilion highlights.

Celina Lei
'Milŋiyawuy', installation view, 2024. A series of rectangular bark paintings of varying sizes arranged against a white wall. The paintings are monochrome in colour with fine lines and dots, appearing like a Milky Way.
News

Tate Modern acquires celestial work by senior Yolŋu artist Naminapu Maymuru-White

'Milŋiyawuy' by Naminapu Maymuru-White, recently shown at Frieze London, has entered Tate Modern's collection.

Celina Lei
Multi screen video installation in black and white of woman looking at African objects. Isaac Julien.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Isaac Julien, Once Again… (Statues Never Die)

A spectacular exhibition asks the big questions about how museums collect, and show, artworks with Black histories.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login