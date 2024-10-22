News

 > Visual Arts > News

Tate Modern acquires celestial work by senior Yolŋu artist Naminapu Maymuru-White

'Milŋiyawuy' by Naminapu Maymuru-White, recently shown at Frieze London, has entered Tate Modern's collection.
22 Oct 2024 5:36
Celina Lei
'Milŋiyawuy', installation view, 2024. A series of rectangular bark paintings of varying sizes arranged against a white wall. The paintings are monochrome in colour with fine lines and dots, appearing like a Milky Way.

Visual Arts

‘Milŋiyawuy’, installation view, 2024. Photo: Courtesy the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf.

Share Icon

Tate Modern, London, has acquired Milŋiyawuy, a series of meticulous black and white paintings on bark, by senior Yolŋu artist Naminapu Maymuru-White. Milŋiyawuy translates to ‘Milky Way’ in English, and the work is part of the River of Stars exhibition by independent curator Jenn Ellis for Breguet’s stand at Frieze London 2024.

Maymuru-White is a member of Maŋgalili clan of the Yirritja moiety and, at the age of 72, she is a force to be reckoned with. She began painting at the age of 12 and is one of the first Yolŋu women to be taught to paint miny’tji, a sacred design of her clan that encapsulates both the Milŋiyawuy River across Maŋgalili Country and the celestial Milky Way.

In the past year alone, Maymuru-White’s works have been shown internationally at the 60th Venice Biennale, Art Basel Hong Kong and Frieze London, and they will travel to Washington in 2025 as part of the largest exhibition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art to be presented overseas. Maymuru-White’s works were also presented at Sullivan+Strumpf’s booth at Frieze London this year, alongside pieces by Gregory Hodge and Lindy Lee.

Ellis described Maymuru-White’s pieces as “a spiritual tale about connection and collective humanity”. She said, “I am particularly excited about showing Naminapu Maymuru-White, a leading First Nations artist, because of her emphasis on storytelling and ancestry. Her bark paintings tell the tale of her ancestors, how they travel in a river leading up to the skies and are seen in the stars, the Milky Way, looking over us.”

Read: Don’t miss in October – your monthly guide to the brightest and best arts in London

This acquisition by Tate Modern furthers its interest in Australian First Nations art. Last year, Tate Modern hosted A Year in Art: Australia 1992, an exhibition which centred Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander land rights and presented works jointly acquired by the Tate and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA). In 2025, it will also present a solo exhibition of Anmatyerr artist Emily Kam Kngwarray.

Maymuru-White’s Milŋiyawuy joins works by a number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in the Tate’s collection, including those of Kam Kngwarray, Richard Bell, Judy Watson, Gordon Bennett, John Mawurndjul and D Harding.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing Digital Film Television Features Career Advice News Museums Opinions & Analysis
More
Multi screen video installation in black and white of woman looking at African objects. Isaac Julien.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Isaac Julien, Once Again… (Statues Never Die)

A spectacular exhibition asks the big questions about how museums collect, and show, artworks with Black histories.

Gina Fairley
Girl in grey sweatshirt in pottery workshop.
Features

Should I offer workshops to help the cash flow?

ArtsHub looks at the pros and cons of running workshops, and takes you through the steps of working out how…

Gina Fairley
A landscape scene, 'The Hay Wain' by John Constable, featuring a wagon in shallow waters near a cottage on the left.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Discover Constable and The Hay Wain, National Gallery, London

Take a closer look at one of the most quintessentially English paintings.

Dr Diana Carroll
Over sized sculpture of an everyday man in white gallery, with artist dressed same as sculpture. Thomas J Price

British artist Thomas J Price awarded inaugural MCA Tallawoladah Lawn Commission

British artist will democratise the MCA visitor experience through a new 'everyday' commission, outside the gallery.

Gina Fairley
Features

Frieze unfurls – from a Freud nude to a 3000-year-old sarcophagus

Since its inception in 2003, Frieze has made this the busiest time of the year on the London art calendar,…

Dr Diana Carroll
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login