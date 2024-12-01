So you want my arts job: Mural Artist

Taiya Bukovsky is one of Australia’s youngest, highly commissioned, large-format muralists, and has gained a reputation for transforming commercial and community spaces into vibrant murals.

Bukovsky began her artistic journey in 2015 inspired by the iconic Bondi Sea Wall, and secured her first paid commission by 2016. She then graduated from the University of Technology Sydney, with a degree in graphic design, and has gone on to work with clients such as Rydges, Telstra, Ray White, Sutherland Shire Council and St Ives Shopping Village, among others.

Since 2019 she has been transforming Sydney’s inner west, first commissioned by St Mary’s Town Centre to create Christmas windows, a service that has grown to over 100 windows painted across Sydney this year. As a result, she created the business Awol Creations.

Bukovsky explains of her making: “Murals are more than art, they are a source of inspiration that uplifts people and sparks creativity… The grandeur of murals transforms spaces into something extraordinary. They last forever and can be updated easily. They are transformative because they can become one with their surroundings and create incredibly compelling and engaging spaces for people and communities.”

In 2020, Bukovsky faced some health challenges including chronic fatigue, which led to a temporary pause in her career. Today, she uses her art to advocate for awareness of women’s health.

Mural artist Taiya Bukovsky. Image: Supplied.

How would you describe what you do to a non-arts friend?

I paint walls and windows to transform spaces! Think of it as turning walls and windows into giant pieces of art to uplift spaces, attract, inspire and bring a whole new energy to a space.

What qualifications do you need for this job?

No formal qualifications are necessary. However, some helpful skills include being hands-on, detail-oriented, client-focused, collaborative, and having a keen interest in art and design!

How did you get your start in this career?

I’ve always loved murals. The grandeur of large-scale art has always inspired me. After gaining confidence painting the Bondi Sea Wall, I began reaching out to every council across Sydney. The amazing Sherie Skaines (Sutherland Shire Council, NSW) took a chance on me, giving me the opportunity to paint a 90-square metre wall with only one mural in my portfolio.

How collaborative is this job?

Very collaborative! Each project is a partnership with a client and my goal is to bring their vision to life. I’m always working closely with clients to understand their vision, and to make adjustments to ensure they’re thrilled with the result.

What’s an average week like?

An average week is packed! I currently wear most of the hats, although that is in the works to change. I’m often on-site for installations or working from home designing for clients. I also spend time creating content, prepping and communicating with clients. It’s not just about the physical painting; there’s the whole design phase creating that custom piece, admin work, creating proposals, scheduling and coordinating logistics. During busy times, like the Christmas Window Installation (now), it is incredibly intensive.

What’s the most common misconception about your job?

Many people think it’s just painting or that it’s all creative fun. But there’s a lot of hard work involved. Especially with window installations, people sometimes think it’s easy. Painting large-scale art is both physically and mentally demanding. People can sometimes underestimate how much there is behind the scenes of every installation!

How competitive is this job?

It’s very competitive. Standing out means consistently producing quality work, having strong entrepreneurship, building relationships and having a strong online presence.

In an interview for your job, what skills or qualities would you be looking for?

I’d look for technical skill in painting, especially for large-scale work. Speed without sacrificing quality, a steady hand, attention to detail, physical stamina, and great line work and edging are key. Beyond that, tenacity, dependability and a solid work ethic are crucial, as is working safely – using ladders, paints and scrapers requires a focus on safety protocols to prevent accidents.

What’s changing in your professional area today?

The rise of social media and digital branding is making art and design more accessible, which I feel is creating a greater demand for large-scale art. A strong social media presence is becoming essential in this field to really stand out.

What’s the weirdest thing that’s happened to you in this job?

Working outside in pedestrian heavy areas, I can tell you that there are some colourful encounters on every job! This may be the wildest thing that’s ever happened when I was painting at Walk the Walls street art festival in Cronulla (NSW) a few years back. I had a bunch of friends come by to hang out and say ‘hello’. We all decided to go for a walk to see the rest of the murals, along with fellow muralist Shannon Boyd. To get to the art we had to use the lift in the car park. On a scorching hot summer day, in a tiny lift with no aircon, which barely fit all seven of us – the lift got stuck. The fire brigade had to come and everything! It was pretty wild and we always joke about that day.

What about gender balance and diversity in your industry?

There’s a growing appreciation for diversity in mural and public art, with more artists from varied backgrounds coming forward and finding success. In my experience I’ve always seen quite a balance and have always found this field to be highly inclusive.