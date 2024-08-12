So you want my arts job: Magazine Art Director

Kim Douglas is the Art Director for Selector magazine, an insider’s guide to the freshest and best in Australian food, wine and travel.

Douglas had been working professionally as a graphic designer for various mastheads and companies since 2014, but when the job of Art Director came up at Selector magazine in early 2023, she says it was an easy “yes”, to take on her dream job.

Her job ‘encompasses the end-to-end visual execution of the magazine, maintaining the brand identity’, while moving between photoshoots, editorial meetings and design layouts – bringing her creative input at each stage.

ArtsHub speaks with Douglas on how she got her start and what an average day looks like.

How would you describe what you do to a non-arts friend?

I am the one that makes the magazine look good!

What qualifications do you need for this job?

I did a Certificate IV and Diploma of Graphic Design, and have had quite a bit of experience doing all sorts of design work for all kinds of businesses and projects. Some study and a lot of experience will help you get this job.

How did you get your start in this career?

I had a bootleg copy of Photoshop when I was in primary school, and I would retouch people’s photos for their MySpace profile pics (free of charge, they just had to credit me) – I count that as my start!

During my studies, I got a job at an agency, and I’ve worked as a graphic designer in a few different small businesses for over 10 years. When I made the decision to resign from my previous job, the position of Art Director at Selector magazine came up.

Even though I had more than senior-level experience under my belt (and over 20 years Adobe CS (Creative Suite) experience at 28 years old), I realised I’d never really dreamed any bigger than being just a graphic designer, but I knew I had mountains more potential than I was able to use where I was. So, I read the job description and found that it ticked all of my boxes, and I ticked its, and I got a rush of confidence to apply – I got the job!

How collaborative is this job?

There’s a good mix of self-directed work and collaboration in my role. I’m involved in the initial editorial stages of the issue planning, so working with the editorial team is a great way to inspire themes and creative direction. Commissioning and briefing our creative contributors, communicating my vision and placing it into the hands of these amazing photographers, stylists and illustrators all over the country is a joy.

What’s an average week like?

Because the magazine works on a bimonthly cycle, every week is different, but follows the same pattern each issue. One week it may be planning editorial direction, features and themes for the issue, the next I’ll be starting concepting shoot directions for our featured chefs, recipe sections and wine tasting stories, engaging and briefing photographers, presenting the cover direction and, as editorial copy and photos start flowing in, I can visually flesh out the articles and create some beautiful features.

I find the design process of crafting the magazine – from ideation and execution of shoots to laying out features – like solving a puzzle that is of artwork. I enjoy the challenge of creating spreads that are at a level of design that connects subconsciously, comfortably, but is dynamic and alive. It’s not just words and pictures on a page, but a space to inhabit – if you’ve picked up a magazine, you’ve done so with the intention of entering the stories of those featured in the pages, and supporting those stories visually is where I thrive.

L-R: Morning shoot with Luke and Sam Bourke at Rockpool. Chef Luke Powell, cover ‘Selector’ magazine. Images: Supplied.

What’s the most common misconception about your job?

The definition of art director has different meanings depending on where you’re working – it can be majorly delegative, where you do the visionary work, but not the artworking, or you may be one of multiple art directors, you may be the senior art director or junior art director. Or, like in my position, you’re doing it all!

Maintaining the creative direction, laying it all out, prepress, print and digital. And making sure invoices get paid. (I love you, freelancers! Take my money!)

How competitive is this job?

Graphic design jobs, in general, are pretty competitive wherever you are. It’s the dream for a creative to get a creative job. There are so many talented people and only so many jobs and, when you do get a job as a graphic designer or in a creative direction role, you’re going to plant your feet – even if it’s not your dream job at that point. It’s experience, and that goes a long way on a resumé for when you want to move on.

In an interview for your job, what skills or qualities would you be looking for?

My job is the end-to-end execution of the design (from concept to artwork). I know it’s not like that in every art director role at other publications, so some important skills and qualities in my specific role would be a very strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, a real sense of composition, typography and balance, great time management, and being able to support the thought, ideas and consideration behind your direction.

What’s changing in your professional area today?

I think people are wanting to invest more in physical print media in the digital age, so the change, I think, is just a reversion. Having that visceral experience of picking up a magazine because of what it looks like, or what it says on the front is appealing to you. Then taking a chance on what else you may find inside is a bit of risk and mystery that I think people are longing for. It’s disconnected – no chance of doom-scrolling!

What’s the weirdest thing that’s happened to you in this job?

Lots of weird and wonderful things happen at shoots, which makes it so much fun! Sometimes you’re setting dry leaves on fire to get the perfect flaming branch in an image (in a controlled indoor environment, of course). Sometimes you’re hand-modelling with Colin Fassnidge. Sometimes you’re Photoshopping a new face onto a watch because there was a reflection. A lot of the time you’re eating the chef’s food once it’s been shot. It always finds a good home!

What about gender balance and diversity in your industry?

In the publishing sphere, magazines in particular, the end product is essentially a compilation of multiple people’s contributions – writing, photography, opinions, perspectives, recipes, styling… I’ve found diversity to be inherent when we have such a broad range of creatives submitting their amazing work for inclusion.