New publisher aims to make Vietnamese literature the next translation trend

The remit of a new publishing house based in the UK is to bring Vietnamese literature to the world.
22 Apr 2025 1:51
Thuy On
Major Books, a new UK-based independent press, is dedicated to bringing Vietnamese literature –presently underrepresented on bookshelves – to global readers.

The publishing house has just finished its debut project, with a trilogy of books by and about Vietnamese women, spanning three centuries.

As the team’s co-founder Pascal Nguyen points out: “Vietnam is known globally for its textiles, cuisine and tourism. One thing it hasn’t been recognised for – until now – is its literary value.” The publisher’s remit is to change the narrative: “to bring world-class Vietnamese literature into English, and to position Vietnam not just as a war-torn country turned holiday destination – but as a vital creative force in global culture.”  

Major Books seeks to showcase the diversity of Vietnamese stories and to place them on the global literary stage.  

Their first three releases are:

Water: A Chronicle by celebrated contemporary author Nguyễn Ngọc Tư – a PEN Translates award-winning novel that interweaves the lives of women, ghost brides and trans figures along the Mekong Delta.  

Making a Whore by Vũ Trọng Phụng – originally published in 1936 and banned for decades, this satirical novel dissects the sexual hypocrisy of colonial-era Hanoi. Translated into English for the first time, it’s a portrait of how women are punished for desire and curiosity. 

The Tale of Kiều by Nguyễn Du – a new verse translation of Vietnam’s national epic, reclaiming Thúy Kiều not as a passive emblem of suffering, but as a fiercely intelligent woman negotiating love, duty and betrayal with agency. 



Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

