Fringe festival furore as state’s US$32 million arts budget vetoed

The US$32 million (GBP25 million) arts budget for the US state of Florida has been vetoed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who cited the ‘sexual’ nature of the state’s fringe festivals as forcing his hand.

‘We didn’t have control over how [the arts budget] was being given. So you have your tax dollars being given in grants to things like the Fringe Festival, which is like a sexual festival where they are doing all this stuff. How many of you think your tax dollars should go to fund that? Not very many people would do that,’ DeSantis said at a recent press conference.

Florida is home to several fringe festivals, including the Orlando Fringe, Fringe Fort Myers and Tampa International Fringe Festival. All three would have received some funding from the state’s arts budget, which had already been cut from US$60 million (GPB47 million) to $32 million by the Florida legislature.

In response to DeSantis labelling fringe festivals as ‘sexual festival[s]’, the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) – which supports fringes across North America – issued a strongly-worded statement calling on governments everywhere to support the arts.

‘The Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) calls on leaders and policymakers to recognise the indispensable value of the arts, and to support and invest in these vital cultural institutions. The arts are not a luxury; they are a necessity for a thriving, dynamic and inclusive society,’ the statement read.

‘CAFF stands in unwavering solidarity with our fellow member festivals and artists in Florida. The recent veto of arts funding in Florida, accompanied by statements that mischaracterise our events, deeply concerns us.

‘Fringe began as a grassroots movement where anyone can be an artist. We make space for all disciplines of art and all artists, including the out-of-the-ordinary and unconventional… Together, we grow the arts ecology in our communities, across Canada and the United States, and around the world. We create exceptional artistic experiences, build communities, propel artistic careers and put our cities on the map as destinations and creative engines,’ the statement continued.

‘A vibrant, healthy local arts scene is an essential component of every community. Major events like fringe festivals drive economic impact, create jobs, help tourism thrive and attract sponsorship investment. In 2023, CAFF festivals returned more than US$3.5 million (GBP2.7 million) back to performing artists in North America.

‘Arts and culture are fundamental to the health and vibrancy of society. They inspire us, challenge us and bring us together. Fringe festivals are crucial spaces for marginalised voices and artists to be heard and seen. They contribute to the cultural fabric of our communities and provide an essential service that extends well beyond our collective economic impact.

‘To our friends and colleagues in Florida: we stand with you. Your work is invaluable, and your voices matter. Together, we will continue to champion the arts and ensure that fringe festivals remain a vibrant and essential part of our global cultural landscape,’ the CAFF statement concluded.

Solidarity and concern

Australian Fringes have also responded to the situation with concern. Simon Abrahams, Creative Director/CEO of Melbourne Fringe, says, ‘We stand in solidarity and join colleagues from across the globe in supporting arts organisations in Florida, US, including the Orlando Fringe and Thinking Cap Theatre. Celebrating difference is central to the role of the arts. Bold creative expression is vital to a healthy and cohesive culture. There is myriad evidence that creative engagement builds empathy by helping us see the world through new perspectives, and freedom of expression is one of the central tenets of democracy.’

Responding to ArtsHub‘s question about whether a similar situation to that create by DeSantis could ever occur in Australia, Abrahams replies: ‘In Australia we have bipartisan support for the arts and understanding from political parties of all colours that creativity matters. It is central to our culture and to our economy, and vital to building Australia’s national identity. Australia’s understanding of the government’s crucial role in supporting the arts dates back generations.’

Similarly, Sydney Fringe Festival CEO and Festival Director, Kerri Glasscock, says: ‘We are fortunate in Australia to be seeing a growing trend post-pandemic of an acknowledgment by governments, via cultural policy frameworks, of the value the creative industries have to our society both culturally and economically. There has definitely been a step change in this regard that hopefully safeguards our sector from situations like this.

‘That said, with growing budget pressures, the current funding pool and frameworks are not currently adequate to support the industry for the growth we know is possible. It is imperative that parts of the sector like fringe festivals, which provide the breeding ground for talent, create career pathways and facilitate open access platforms for new stories, voices and works, have funding security. Our whole industry is reliant on this part of the sector. Fringe festivals are a global connector and local developer, and without them a major piece of touring, development and presentation infrastructure would be lost,’ Glasscock tells ArtsHub.

Broader impact

While clearly impacting Florida’s fringe festivals, the impact of DeSantis’ decision will have much wider ramifications.

By vetoing Florida’s arts budget, which consists of US$26 million (£20 million) for cultural and museum grants and US$6 million (£4.7 million) for cultural facilities, DeSantis risks undermining the state’s cultural sector as a whole. Museums, orchestras, theatres and theatre companies have all been impacted by the withdrawal of state funding, which will also threaten their ability to attract private and corporate philanthropy, given that US arts organisations invariably attempt to leverage state funding to attract private giving to match or exceed what they receive from the government.

DeSantis, a failed Republican Party Presidential nominee (he withdrew his nomination in January this year after polling single digits ahead of an important primary election), is notorious for his conservative views.

He previously introduced a number of laws designed to restrict LGBTQ+ rights in 2022, including Florida’s divisive ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, as well as a ban on gender affirming care and an anti-trans bathroom bill, though of late there have been some signs of an easing-off where such policies are concerned.

Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani, from Orlando, said DeSantis’ decision to veto Florida’s arts funding threatens not just arts organisations directly, but the broader ecology around them, including restaurants and bars. ‘That’s why it makes no sense. It’s another DeSantis culture war, the same old playbook, just a different chapter,’ Eskamani told The Guardian.