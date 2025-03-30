News

Countdown to new international light experience by Brit Bruce Munro

Mildura to be transformed by internationally celebrated light artist Bruce Munro with an immersive installation to drive tourists to this regional town.
30 Mar 2025 21:45
Gina Fairley
Detail of light installation in outdoors in early evening. Bruce Munro

‘Fireflies’, precedent image © 2025 Bruce Munro. Photo: Serena Munro.

While not all Australian’s may know British artist Bruce Munro’s name, arguably most would know – or recognise images – of his light installation that sits in the shadows of Ulurū, that famous monolithic rock in the central desert of Australia.

Field of Light Uluru was originally conceived in 1992, when Munro took a road trip through central Australia. Over the nine years since opening in 2016, the installation has attracted over 730,000 people, and is one of the most celebrated immersive cultural experiences for tourists visiting Australia. It has just undergone a major refurbishment and has been extended to 2027.

Munro has been working with the rural town of Mildura, in north-west Victoria, to create a similar experience. Trail of Lights opens 2 April 2025, and will transform the Murray River’s Lock Island into a mesmerising dreamscape of 12,500 firefly lights.

Light installation at dusk in outdoors. Bruce Munro
‘Fireflies’, precedent image © 2025 Bruce Munro. Photo: Serena Munro.

Munro showed an installation of 400 of these shimmering Fireflies in the grounds of the Dorothy House Hospice, Bradford on Avon, and most recently in the UK, presented his work at the Bristol Light Festival earlier this year.

Of the new iteration, Munro says: “In an increasingly busy world, Trail of Lights was designed to create a moment of stillness and contemplation within a natural setting – because magic happens when art and nature meet. I’m grateful to both the Victorian Government and the Mildura Rural City Council for supporting this installation. I hope it brings lots of light to the community.”

Alongside his fireflies will be 22 Gone Fishing sculptures, which use ubiquitous fishing rods as the armature for light sculptures. To enter the Island visitors cross over the Lock 11 chamber, which was completed in 1927. The site is a 1.7-kilometre walk from Mildura’s CBD along the stunning Murray River.

Read: Q&A with public art maestro Bruce Munro

The Trail has been several years in the making. It is backed by a $3 million (1.45 GBP) investment from the Labor Government’s Regional Tourism Infrastructure Projects program, and local officials anticipate a significant boost to tourism – with more than 185,000 visitors predicted across the next two years, offering an economic benefits for local businesses. 

The trail is expected to keep growing, with an installation in Wentworth, on the New South Wales side of the Murray River called Fibre Optic Symphonic Orchestra (FOSO) joining Munro’s work.

You can book tickets to Trail of Lights.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

