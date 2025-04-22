News

Cate Blanchett wants to quit acting

Cate Blanchett announces plans to quit acting to pursue other passions.
22 Apr 2025 0:50
David Burton
Cate Blanchett, one of Australia's best known actors, says she's serious about a retreat from the spotlight. Image: WikiMedia.

In an interview with UK magazine Radio Times, Australian actor Cate Blanchett has revealed she anticipates a retreat from acting. Blanchett, whose most recent works include starring in the radio drama The Fever for the BBC, turns 56 in May. 

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” Blanchett said in the interview. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Blanchett is currently on the London stage in a production of Chekhov’s The Seagull, where she plays fading actor Arkadina. In the reflective interview, Blanchett said she was hesitant about calling herself an actor because she’s “giving it up”. 

At the Cannes Festival 2023, the actor said, “I’m always trying to get out of acting. I’ve been trying to get out of acting my entire professional life.”

Blanchett was born in Melbourne and studied at NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) in Sydney. She first performed for Sydney Theatre Company in 1992. Six years later, her Oscar-nominated turn as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth shot her to international stardom. 

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

