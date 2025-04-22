Cate Blanchett wants to quit acting

In an interview with UK magazine Radio Times, Australian actor Cate Blanchett has revealed she anticipates a retreat from acting. Blanchett, whose most recent works include starring in the radio drama The Fever for the BBC, turns 56 in May.

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” Blanchett said in the interview. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Blanchett is currently on the London stage in a production of Chekhov’s The Seagull, where she plays fading actor Arkadina. In the reflective interview, Blanchett said she was hesitant about calling herself an actor because she’s “giving it up”.

At the Cannes Festival 2023, the actor said, “I’m always trying to get out of acting. I’ve been trying to get out of acting my entire professional life.”

Blanchett was born in Melbourne and studied at NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) in Sydney. She first performed for Sydney Theatre Company in 1992. Six years later, her Oscar-nominated turn as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth shot her to international stardom.