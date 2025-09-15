Best new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

If you’ve got a clear schedule and a hankering for new video games, the good news is there’s fresh hits launching every week, with a range of developers showing up to keep you moving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Whether you’re looking for a solo adventure or something to play with friends, there’s usually a smorgasbord on offer. This week is no exception, with a range of big new video games on the way, including the delightful-looking Lego Voyagers, university simulator Campus Life, the Dragon Ball Z-inspired Wander Stars, and the cosy-creepy antiquing game, Strange Antiquities.

Here’s all the new video games you should keep your eye on between 15 September to 21 September 2025.

Lego Voyagers (15 September)

Platform(s): PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘From the makers of LEGO Builder’s Journey comes a new two-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams.’

Campus Life (15 September)

Platform(s): PC

‘Some say college is the best time of your life. Is it true? In this game – yes! Even if you graduated long ago, it is never too late to relive the rush of academic life once again. Create your perfect student by choosing the finest set of qualities and skills. An extroverted party animal or a hard-working bookworm – it’s up to you to decide! Step into your character’s final year of college and experience everything a single academic year has to offer.’

skate. – Early Access (16 September)

Platform(s): PC

‘skate.’s large-scale, open world city is a dedicated skateboarding destination with 150 players per server and cross platform play and progression. You can play with friends to find skateboarding spots around every corner [many in unexpected places]. The game has missions, skill-building challenges, and live seasonal events. You have plenty of options to customise your character and decks, including partnerships with exciting real world brands.’

Henry Halfhead (16 September)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC, Switch

‘Henry Halfhead is a quirky sandbox adventure game about an odd little character with the ability to become any object within their reach. Discover every object’s unique properties and abilities and cleverly combine them to take Henry through their not-so-ordinary everyday life.’

Strange Antiquities (17 September)

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Become the custodian of a store dealing in occult antiquities. Explore the quaint and gloomy town of Undermere, where strange goings-on and dark mysteries abound. Find and identify arcane artefacts, use your collection to aid the townsfolk with their unusual problems – and remember to pet your cat!’

Dying Light: The Beast (18 September)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘You are Kyle Crane. After being captured by the Baron and enduring his painful experiments for years, you escape. But now, a battle rages inside you: zombie DNA clashes with human, and you struggle to control the beast within. You want revenge… but first you must tame it. It’s your only option. Once you enter the zombie-infested Castor Woods, every battle will be a fight for survival… especially when night falls.’

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (19 September)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘In this roguelite set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu’s forces and determine the future of Shinju Village.’

Wander Stars (19 September)

Platform(s): PC

‘Unleash custom attacks by combining words in this Super! Anime! Turn-Based! RPG! Collect all 200 words, earn Pep Ups from honourable victories and become a Kiai master. Befriend your rivals, uncover dark mysteries, and seek out the pieces of the Wanderstar map in a wild race across the universe.’

Ratatan – Early Access (19 September)

Platform(s): PC

‘Ratatan is a rhythm roguelike action game that combines rhythm games and side-scrolling action, with online co-op gameplay supporting up to 4 players. An intense battle unfolds with over 100 characters fighting in a massive melee. Let’s defeat the enemies together!’

