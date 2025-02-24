Advisory panel for Arts Council England review announced

With last week’s announcement of over £270 million in funding to boost the future sustainability of hundreds of arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings across the nation – it is more pressing than ever that the sector lends its comments to the Arts Council England (ACE) review.

Arts Council England Chief Executive, Darren Henley, offered a formal statement (20 February) on the occasion of the funding announcement: “Today’s a good news day for arts organisations, museums and libraries.”

He continued: “Baroness [Margaret] Hodge’s review gives all of us at the Arts Council the chance to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to serve audiences right across England – and that we’re nurturing an environment where artists, arts organisations, museums and libraries can create their best work for those audiences.”

The Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy – on the same date that the new funding was announced – also confirmed the advisory panel of experts who will be supporting Hodge with her independent review of Arts Council England, as well as the scope of the review within the newly agreed Terms of Reference.

Advisory Panel members

Helen Bowdur – Arts Fundraising Consultant and Vice Chair of the Octagon Theatre, Bolton and Buxton Opera House

– Arts Fundraising Consultant and Vice Chair of the Octagon Theatre, Bolton and Buxton Opera House Dave Moutrey OBE – Director of Culture and Creative Industries at Manchester City Council, and Chair of Theatres Trust

– Director of Culture and Creative Industries at Manchester City Council, and Chair of Theatres Trust Stella Kanu – CEO of Shakespeare’s Globe and Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan’s representative to Arts Council England

– CEO of Shakespeare’s Globe and Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan’s representative to Arts Council England Paul Callaghan CBE, DL, FRSA – co-Founder and the Chair of The Leighton Group, and the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture Trust

– co-Founder and the Chair of The Leighton Group, and the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture Trust Samir Savant – Chief Executive, St George’s Bristol with 25 years’ experience in senior roles at national and regional cultural organisations, with a special focus on philanthropy, audience development and mentoring

– Chief Executive, St George’s Bristol with 25 years’ experience in senior roles at national and regional cultural organisations, with a special focus on philanthropy, audience development and mentoring Laura Pye – Director of National Museums Liverpool (NML) and soon to be Chair of the National Museum Directors Council, and

– Director of National Museums Liverpool (NML) and soon to be Chair of the National Museum Directors Council, and Pawlet Brookes MBE – Founder, CEO and Artistic Director of Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage in Leicester.

Secretary Nandy added: “As a Government that is on your side, our Plan for Change will ensure that arts and cultural institutions truly are for everyone, everywhere.”

The review does not have as part of its scope the question of whether ACE should exist. The review will instead assess how ACE delivers strategic objectives. It will culminate in a report that will make recommendations for the future based on the evidence gathered.

The Government explains: “Arts Council England is set to undergo a transformative review that will reimagine how we support, develop and celebrate creativity across every corner of our nation. This landmark independent review, led by Baroness Margaret Hodge, will shine a light on how we can break down barriers, amplify diverse voices, and ensure that arts and culture are truly accessible to everyone, regardless of background or postcode. By examining everything from funding mechanisms to community engagement, we’re taking a crucial step towards building a more inclusive, vibrant and dynamic cultural landscape that reflects the rich creativity of every community in England.”

Cultural organisations and other interested parties are invited to participate in a survey to feed in their views as part of the review.

The survey will close at midday on 24 April 2025.

The Government will publish the conclusions of the review along with its response in 2026.