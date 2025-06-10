The broken midlist: why it’s harder than ever to be a ‘moderately successful’ author

In 2025, the publishing industry is increasingly dominated by bestsellers and viral sensations, leaving midlist authors – those who produce consistently solid but not blockbuster titles – struggling to maintain their careers. The traditional model, where publishers nurtured midlist authors with the hope of building them into future stars, is eroding.

The impact on the broader publishing landscape is clear, with countries like Australia experiencing some of the most significant consolidation it has ever seen.

The case of the vanishing midlist author

Historically, midlist authors have formed the backbone of the publishing industry, providing a steady stream of reliable titles that, although not topping bestseller lists, contribute to a publisher’s financial stability. However, recent trends indicate a decline in support for these authors. Publishers are increasingly focusing resources on potential bestsellers, often at the expense of midlist titles. This shift is partly due to the high costs associated with marketing and distribution, which are now being allocated more selectively

The Penguin Random House antitrust trial revealed that only 35% of its books are profitable, with just 4% accounting for the majority of profits, highlighting the industry’s reliance on a few high-performing titles.

Shrinking advances and increased pressure for authors

Midlist authors are experiencing shrinking advances and heightened expectations. Publishers now often base decisions on an author’s previous sales figures, making it challenging for those with modest sales histories to secure new contracts. This environment creates a cycle where midlist authors struggle to gain the necessary support to break into higher sales brackets.

Additionally, the rise of social media platforms such as TikTok has shifted marketing dynamics. Authors are now expected to actively promote their work online, a task for which not all are equipped or inclined to undertake. This shift places additional burdens on midlist authors, who may lack the necessary resources or skills to market themselves in the digital space effectively.

The impact of viral sensations on the humble midlist author

The success stories of authors who achieve fame through viral moments on social media platforms have further complicated the landscape for midlist authors. Publishers are increasingly investing in authors who have a strong online presence or have gone viral, sometimes at the expense of those with consistent but less flashy track records.

For instance, the rise of ‘BookTok’ on TikTok has led to significant sales boosts for specific titles, prompting publishers to focus marketing efforts on books that perform well on the platform. This trend can sideline midlist authors who may not have the same level of online engagement.

Navigating the new normal for midlist authors

Midlist authors are exploring alternative avenues to sustain their careers. Some are turning to hybrid publishing models, which combine elements of traditional and self-publishing, offering more control and potentially higher royalties. Others are leveraging crowdfunding platforms to finance their projects, building direct relationships with readers.

Building a loyal readership through newsletters, personal websites and community engagement has become increasingly important. Authors who can cultivate a dedicated fan base may find more stability, even without the backing of major publishers. Platforms such as Substack are providing a home for countless midlist authors looking to monetise their work.

The midlist is under significant pressure in today’s publishing environment. While the industry continues to evolve, midlist authors must adapt by embracing new strategies for promotion and distribution. By building direct relationships with readers and exploring alternative publishing models, these authors can continue to thrive despite the challenges.