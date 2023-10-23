So you want my arts job: Bibliotherapist

Dr Susan McLaine is the creative director of Bibliotherapy Australia and a leading advocate, practitioner and trainer of bibliotherapy – using literature and storytelling to support well-being. For more than 18 years, she has researched, delivered, written and spoken about bibliotherapy in Australia and internationally.

McLaine offers bibliotherapy in a facilitated self-reflective format for adults and children via innovative bibliotherapy podcasts for State Library Victoria, BUPA and Vision Australia, which have been described by The Guardian as the closest thing to a hug. She travels widely with her unique “Heart-Centred Bibliotherapy” model Building Bibliotherapy Skills.